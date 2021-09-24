Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer are worlds apart, but they can learn from each other’s political style

From their mid-class to their politics, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer couldn’t be more different. But the contrast is even greater when it comes to their personal temperaments and communication styles, and the past few days have shown just how distant they are.

Johnson’s trip to the United States was a storm of photos, improvised remarks, and freewheeling good nature. The perks are a sense of energy and an ability to deploy sound bites that stick. Disarming skeptics with a joke, cuddling rather than harassing, has long been Johnson’s method and his electoral success since he shocked Labor in London with a mayoral victory.

The downsides arise when the unscripted commentary obscures the main message and when non-diplomatic diplomacy backfires. His time as Foreign Minister has been singularly mundane, aside from blunders like referring to Africa as this country and falsely claiming that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists in Iran. A country’s foreign minister has told his counterpart Sir Alan Duncan he must feel like Boris Johnson’s scoop.

In recent days, his message to Emmanuel Macron to take a grip and give me a break seemed more intended to make people laugh at home than to build bridges with Paris after the defense agreement between the United Kingdom, the States. United and Australia. But the Prime Minister is as addicted to his gags as he is to ruffling his hair, with aides saying he will fight tooth and nail to hold back any joke in a speech, however obtuse or irrelevant.

A real challenge is that Johnson will often write his speeches at the very last minute, rather than carefully going through every line with his staff. When he was mayor of London he literally wrote a speech on the back of his gas bill on the way to an event, he said. This may result not in inspired spontaneity but pure mess (as with his confused and confused leveling speech earlier this year).

His speech to the United Nations General Assembly this week had the best and the worst of the Johnson Method. At times it sounded like a side event at the after-dinner Conservative conference, including Kermit’s reference to the line of frogs that it’s not easy to be green. But he also produced the lyrical passage on this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and a bit of atmosphere and perfectly summed up the sense of urgency for other nations to set specific targets on coal, the cars, money and trees.

Just hours before Johnson had his turn to star on the world stage, Starmer released his 12,000 words Essay on Fabian society on his political thought. While the prose is professional and the whole project left even some of its own MPs wondering what the point was, it was designed to dispel the accusation that no one knows what the Labor leader.

Starmer sketched out a vision for a country that exploited the good neighborliness and social solidarity seen in the pandemic and turned the page on what he called the short-term individualism of a decade of conservative rule. Restoring safety at work and on the streets, exploiting forward-looking green jobs and healing a divided nation are themes that could win back key voters.

Yet even though the essay was so long that it made a Dominic Cummings blog look like a simple haiku, it was so vague that it looked like a simple starting point, not an end product. Interesting ideas like the contributory society and we fix the loopholes in the shoddy Brexit deal were frustrating and not detailed. Next week’s conference may or may not fill in the gaps.

Working essays feel as well as a goofy, awkward reference to Clashs Joe Strummer (don’t ask) probably also stems from the fact that Starmer is new to this stuff. While Tony Blair in opposition regularly sat on a couch and pulled the ideological breeze with his team, Starmer is still on a steep learning curve.

Most people who have become leaders of a political party have spent years doing this sort of thing before, an aide tells me. They have a fully formed perspective, they have written thought-provoking articles as a backbench MP or party activist. He was busy as a lawyer and then a prosecutor doing things like finding ways to get rape convictions. For him, life was about doing, not telling.

Oddly enough, it is possible that the next election will be decided by which of Starmer or Johnson learns the most from the other styles. Some Tory MPs would like Johnson to have a knowledge of the details closer to a lawyer, to replace his last-minute.com governance style with consistent planning. Still, Starmer needs the spontaneity, passion, and clarity of message that his opponent often excels at.

In a week when hot air, from British gas and CO2 shortages to global climate change, has dominated our politics, both leaders will also be keenly aware that words are not enough for voters. Johnson quoted Sophocles at the UN and Starmer quoted Raheem Sterling, but perhaps the Bible expresses it best: by their actions you will recognize them. And speeches made at their party conferences, and more importantly during the COP climate talks, only really matter if they are followed by action.