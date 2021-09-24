PM Modi and Harris meet ‘point of pride’ for Indian diaspora









By Reena Bhardwaj |

Update: Sep 24, 2021 12:07 AM IS

Washington [US], Sept. 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris in her ceremonial office in Washington on Thursday afternoon.

This will be PM Modi’s first face-to-face meeting with Harris after taking office.

Harris broke through barriers, becoming the first black, Indian-American, and female vice president of the United States. And once again, she’s making history as the top-ranked Indo-American to welcome the leader from her home country.

Earlier in June this year, Prime Minister Modi had a phone conversation with Harris and discussed the United States’ strategy for global vaccine sharing and the Quad vaccine initiative to fight the COVID pandemic. -19.

Harris ‘mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, and immigrated to the United States as a teenager where she met Harris’ father, Donald Harris, a immigrant from Jamaica.

Harris’s maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan, had been involved in India’s independence movement and would later become a senior official in the country, serving at one point in an Indian diplomatic mission in Zambia.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership, explained why the meeting between the two leaders is crucial, saying Harris is quite powerful in the administration and the bond between the two will help them. two countries in the short term. and long term.

“We’re proud, we’re proud I think. Are we proud because she’s American? Are we proud that she’s the first woman, we’d be surprised to shatter what I call the glass ceiling, but I think the most important is for Prime Minister Modi to build relationship with Kamala Harris, because you have to understand that she comes from the left side of the progressive wing of the party, and they are very careful about making deals trade with the nations themselves, and they would like to see more of human rights, labor rights built into trade deals, so I think it’s important that the relationship between the prime minister and cabinet be built, ”he said,

Although Vice President Harris has, in her own words, identified as a black woman, it is still a pride for many in the Indian Diaspora that a Vice President of Indian descent arranges a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister. Indian minister.

“She’s a force. She’s quite powerful within the administration, and I think a connection between the two will help both countries in the short and long term,” he added.

In a statement before leaving for the United States, Prime Minister Modi said his upcoming meetings will provide India with an opportunity to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership with the United States.

“I also look forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between our two countries, especially in the field of science and technology,” he said.

Harris and Modi will discuss regional issues including democracy, human rights, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and security, according to a senior administration official who would brief reporters only under the guise of anonymity.

American Indians are one of the fastest growing political forces in the United States. Harris, whose mother was born in India, garnered donations, votes, and the attention of Native Americans during his political rise to the United States Senate and vice-presidency.

The American Indian community believes that the greatest importance of the meeting is symbolic.

“Community members believe that the greatest importance of the meeting is symbolic. The Prime Minister of India will sit face to face with the First Vice President of Indian descent,” said Senior Fellow and Program Director for the ‘South Asia in Carnegie. Foundation for International Peace.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi met with five global CEOs for a potential investment in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

The meeting with Prime Minister Modi is one of many meetings Harris is hosting this week as many world leaders are in the United States to attend the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Biden will welcome Prime Minister Modi to the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over the presidency of the United States on January 20.

Biden will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit in person, which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (ANI)

