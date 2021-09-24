ISHM: September 16 – September 23, 2021 – Iraq





Key points to remember: President Salih attends UNGA, meets Joe Biden; Iraq, Jordan and France plan new regional conference – On September 16, the Iraqi foreign minister attended the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ministerial meeting in Riyadh, where he said Iraq wanted a strategic cooperation treaty with the GCC. On September 17, the Iraq Joint Operations Command declared that Iraq and the United States had agreed to reduce the American military presence at two bases in Iraq by the end of September. On September 19, President Barham Salih traveled to New York to participate in the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Salih met with US President Joseph Biden, who assured him of "Washington's commitment to Iraq's long-term stability," and reiterated his support for recent Iraqi diplomatic initiatives. Salih also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On September 22, Prime Minister Kadhimi said the Iraqi High Election Commission conducted another successful simulation on election day. On September 22, a senior UNAMI politician said the UN will have a large contingent of at least 800 field staff before the end of the month to help monitor the upcoming Iraqi elections. On September 23, the Iraqi foreign ministry said Iraq, Jordan and France had established a trilateral ministerial committee to prepare for a new regional conference to be held in Amman.

Iran threatens new operations against Kurdish dissidents inside Iraq; ISIS deploys larger patrols around Mosul – Between September 16 and 22, Iraqi forces killed at least seven ISIS militants during operations supported by airstrikes in Wadi Zgaytoun, Wadi Shay and the Himrin Mountains. Between September 17 and 20, the Turkish military said it killed nine PKK members while one of its soldiers died as a result of an IED attack inside the KRI. On September 17, the PKK accused Turkish intelligence agents of murdering one of its militants in Sulaymaniyah. On September 19, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command declared that the joint coordination centers between the Federal and Peshmerga forces were carrying out joint activities in the buffer zones between their respective lines. On September 19, the Iranian armed forces chief of staff threatened to expand military operations inside the KRI against the presence of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. September 19, al-Mada, citing security sources in Nineveh, reported that ISIS has stepped up its presence and activities in areas south of Mosul, deploying large patrols involving up to 30 fighters each. On September 21, an IED struck a police foot patrol in Diyala, injuring three policemen. On September 22, three IEDs were detonated, targeting convoys carrying supplies for the International Coalition without causing any casualties.

United Nations agencies will help Iraq reorganize social protection programs; Sulaymaniyah overtakes Baghdad in new COVID-19 cases – On September 21, the Iraqi ministries of planning, labor and trade and three United Nations agencies (UNICEF, WFP and ILO) launched a new multi-year program designed to achieve "comprehensive, efficient and effective social protection coverage. For women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, and to provide "pathways… for human development, economic inclusion and increased resilience" within four years. On September 23, the Iraqi health ministry said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had risen to 1,987,352. Deaths from confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 21,993 while hospitalizations decreased to 82,763. The daily average of new cases during the last 7-day period fell to 2,880 / day compared to 3,968 / day in the previous reporting period. The total number of people vaccinated reached 4,585,095 including 73,074 who received their vaccines on 23 September.

Baghdad restricts foreign ownership in companies; Oil Ministry launches delayed gas project; Abu Dhabi ports to develop their transport infrastructure – September 17, Iraqi Oil Report wrote that Iraqi authorities have started enforcing regulations that cap foreign ownership in Iraqi companies at 49%. On September 20, Iraq signed an initial agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports to develop plans for the administration and operation of Iraqi ports and related facilities. September 17, al-Sumaria reported that the first shipment of 31,000 tonnes of Iraqi fuel oil sold under an agreement between Baghdad and Beirut has arrived in Lebanon. On September 19, the Iraqi Oil Ministry and Baker Hughes inaugurated a project to capture 200 million cubic feet / day of natural gas from the Gharraf and Nasiriyah oil fields. On September 23, Shell executives in Iraq said the energy company, which runs the operations of Basra Gas Company (BGC), was in talks with Iraqi officials to double BGC production in the near future. Notice to readers! You are invited to join us on September 29 for a discussion on the latest EPIC study: The Long Game: The Iraqi Tishreen Movement and the Struggle for Reform. CLICK HERE to find out more and register. For more context on most of the institutions, key players, political parties and places mentioned in our takeaways or in the stories that follow, see the ISHM Reference Guide.

