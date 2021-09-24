Xi Jinping’s crackdown spreads to Macau and Hong Kong





Recent crackdowns have proven that few areas are safe from Beijing’s control, according to the FTs Lex column. No industry seems as vulnerable as the Macau gaming market. Shares of casino operators in the territories fell sharply as part of a regulatory review that could end up slashing the number of casino licenses at the world’s largest gaming hub. If the new laws limit the number of licenses to less than six, some operators could go out of business when all current licenses expire in June 2022. Even if that doesn’t happen, it’s clear Macau will be more demanding than in previous years, Katrina Hamlin says on Breakingviews. Operators may face unprecedented micromanagement, including state officials scrutinizing day-to-day operations and tighter oversight of junkets, who arrange tours and credits for the big guys. There’s even a suggestion that companies can require government approvals to pay dividends. The message for markets extends beyond Macau, Shuli Ren says in Bloomberg: China takes its campaign for common prosperity seriously. As a result, shares of Hong Kong’s four biggest real estate developers also fell after reports that Beijing asked real estate billionaires in the territory to resolve the city’s housing crisis. The high cost of real estate in Hong Kong is often blamed for fueling widespread political protests in 2019. Investors are now worried that developers will be forced to donate some of their large land banks to the government. Deflating the Hong Kong housing bubble will not only mean crushing the tycoons, it will also require a big tax policy shake-up, Jacky Wong adds in the Wall Street Journal. The territory earns twice as much from the sale of land as it does from income tax, which is part of the reason why tax rates have remained so low so far. Hong Kong’s real estate market has produced immense wealth for some … Leaner times could be ahead.

