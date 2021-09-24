Kamala Harris denounces terrorism in Pakistan during meeting with Narendra Modi | World news





US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday called on Pakistan to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil to ensure they do not threaten the security of the United States and India and stressed the need to monitor closely related to Islamabad’s support for terrorism.

Kamala Harriss’ remarks came during her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which lasted over an hour and reflected warmth and cordiality. She also accepted Narendra Modis’ invitation to visit India and said she wanted to return, remembering her previous visits and the time she spent there.

The meeting with Kamala Harris was politically important for the Indian Prime Minister because Kamala Harris, one of the main progressives of the Democratic Party, had harshly criticized the decision of the Modi government to repeal Article 370 guaranteeing the special status of the former Jammu and Kashmir and the enactment of the Citizenship Act which expedites Indian citizenship for Hindus seeking refuge in India from repressive regimes.

Other progressives who had criticized these measures were Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Moreover, the vice president’s niece, Meena Harris, has further upset the Modi government by backing celebrities who have shown their support for farmers in protest against legislation they believe would deprive them of government protection. Kamala Harris did not raise any of these issues during the talks, by all indications available.

SHARED PRIORITIES

Kamala Harris and Narendra Modi had made initial remarks ahead of their bilateral meeting, in which they reiterated the importance of the relationship between the two countries and underlined common concerns and priorities such as climate change and Covid-19 and the need to ensure a free and open the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders had a brief one-on-one interaction without assistants or leaders, before beginning the bilateral discussion, in which Vice President Kamala Harris, whose late mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris was born and raised in India, remembered his visits to India. and the time she spent with her grandfather, said people familiar with the conversation. She has expressed a desire to return there, it has been said.

She accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ invitation to herself and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India, but the timing was not specified.

PAKISTAN AND TERRORISM

Pakistan intervened in the bilateral meeting when the two sides discussed terrorism. Vice President suo moto (all alone, uninvited) spoke about Pakistan’s role in this regard, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters at a press briefing.

The vice president added that there were terrorist groups working there. She called on Pakistan to take measures so that these groups do not impact our security and that of India, added the foreign minister, adding: had been a victim of terrorism for several decades now; and the need to limit and closely monitor Pakistan’s support to these terrorist groups.

Kamala Harriss berates Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism shortly after another senior official in the Biden administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed to his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood the United States’ appreciation for Pakistan’s role in continuing diplomatic engagement in Afghanistan and assisting in the evacuation of people. Qureshi in New York.

The United States appreciates the work Pakistan has done to facilitate the departure of American citizens who wish to leave as well as others, said Antony Blinken ahead of their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

He added, but a lot to say there as well as our own bilateral relations, including the economic relations between our countries and the work in the region as a whole.

USA-PAKISTAN LINKS

US-Pakistan relations have been extremely troubled in recent years and have shown no signs of resuming despite help from Islamabad to end the war in Afghanistan and the evacuation of Americans there. US President Joe Biden, for example, has yet to speak to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

INDIAN PM MEETS AUSTRALIAN AND JAPANESE COUNTERS

The bilateral with the American Vice President of Indian origin was among the three the Prime Minister held on the first day of this visit to the United States. The others were with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan’s Yoshihide Suga, key Indo-Pacific partners. These were Modis’ first in-person meetings with these leaders and they will all join US President Joe Biden on Friday for the Quad’s first in-person summit.

The meeting with Morrison started early – because the Australian leader arrived early – and lasted longer than expected, which Indian and Australian officials said was a good thing. Speaking to reporters at the end of the day, Foreign Secretary Shringla said, “They discussed a wide range of issues, which covered bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. They noted with satisfaction the high-level engagement between the two countries.

It was their first face-to-face meeting. Scott Morrison was due to visit India in January 2020 but canceled due to devastating forest fires, then canceled his March visit of the same year due to Covid-19.

Outstanding, Morrison said when asked about the reunion when he left.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ meeting with his Japanese counterpart also went very well, helped in large part by the fact that they are staying in the same hotel, albeit a few floors apart. They stay at the Willard Hotel, directly across from the White House, whose lobby now defines the practice of lobbying – people intending to meet and influence White House officials typically hang out in the Willards Lobby. .

They discussed a wide range of issues, which covered bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, Shringla said of Narendra Modis’ bilateral deal with Yoshihide Suga. They noted with satisfaction the high-level engagement between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/kamala-harris-slams-pakistan-on-terror-in-meeting-with-narendra-modi-101632461344609.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos