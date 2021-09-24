Menpora ensures that President Jokowi opens Papua PON 2020





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Menpora Zainudin Amali confirmed that the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodoopen toNational Sports Week (PON) Papua 2020 at Lukas Enembe Stadium on October 2. “Day 2 [Oktober] tonight mr president [Jokowi] will open PON. The preparations that will be made by the grand committee will coordinate with KONI, Kemenpora, and of course all related elements, with Paspampres, ”said Amali. Amali added that Jokowi reported that the PON Papua was working well and successfully. This is why Amali will have an office in Papua during the PON to make sure everything goes smoothly. “The president’s message is to succeed PON and he sent it to me and to the ministers concerned, to the menko, to seriously address this preparation. The president has made it known that we are working together,” Amali said. “The president hopes to be successful. This is the first event we do in the midst of a pandemic. It is for this nation, after almost two years of pandemic, we are trying to stand up and carry out activities. a success, ”he said. Kampung Harapan Sports Complex which is used as the site for the Papua PON in East Sentani District, Jayapura Regency, Papua. (BETWEEN PHOTOS / Gusti Tanati) Kampung Harapan Sports Complex which is used as the site for the Papua PON in East Sentani District, Jayapura Regency, Papua. (BETWEEN PHOTOS / Gusti Tanati) Amali also assured that the security situation could be brought under control despite the presence of an armed criminal group (KKB) which had terrorized residents and officials in recent weeks. “I think so far we have received information from police, TNI, intelligence agencies, as expected. If there are any potential concerns, they will be dealt with promptly as mitigation is already in place. “said Amali. Regarding the security concept applied during PON Papua 2020, Menpora did not wish to go further. According to him, the Police, TNI and BNN know better what to do and have to do, including vulnerable points. “The security has been organized by the national police, the placement is where they know. For us, the important thing is that this PON takes place in complete safety and that there are no disturbances. What are the technicalities police. We don’t need to know, “he said. “The important thing is that we have our respective duties. What is the Menpora doing, what the TNI commander is doing and what the police are doing. This is not the first time that we have been doing this. I really believe in it. security, ”he added. said Amali. The Minister of Youth and Sports also assured that the additional amount of 1400 billion rupees requested by PB PON had been approved by the government. The Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani gave his blessing. These funds will only pass through the Ministry of Youth and Sports. “Exactly last night, the Minister of Finance was inaugurated. Eventually, it was decided to go through the Kemenpora as a canal, then go straight down. The formalities are with us, the materials are there. [PB PON], explained Amali. [Gambas:Video CNN] (nva)







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/olahraga/20210924171300-142-699111/menpora-pastikan-presiden-jokowi-buka-pon-papua-2020 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos