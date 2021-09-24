Pakistani ministry rejects age limit for Islamic conversion





Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has rejected a bill proposing regulations on conversions to Islam.

The 18-year age bar clauses on religious conversion, appearance before a judge and a 90-day waiting period in the bill are anti-Sharia, illegal and in violation of basic constitutional rights, Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri said in a September 23 press release.

The anti-forced conversion bill has been referred to the Federal Ministry of Human Rights. The proposed law in its current form clashes with Islamic Sharia law. There is a fear that this bill could be used to stop embracing Islam. This will cause hatred among Muslim and non-Muslim communities. Islam rejects forced conversions and it is necessary to put an end to them after all. Such cases are very few in Pakistan but they are notorious.

Muslim clerics in Pakistan had expressed their opposition to the bill which would allow only “mature people” to change their religion. A parliamentary committee tasked with protecting minorities from forced conversions recommended in February that only a “mature” (adult) person should be allowed to change their religion after appearing before an additional sessional judge.

The committee suggested that the judge set a date for an interview within seven days of receiving the conversion request. An addendum gave the judge the power to grant the person 90 days to undertake a comparative study of the religions concerned before returning to office for a final decision. The judge of the additional sessions can only issue the conversion certificate after being fully satisfied, the committee recommended.

Earlier this week, the Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) invited Mian Mithu, a cleric known for his alleged involvement in forced Hindu conversions, to discuss the cases in a session.

This is condemnable and a denial to protect Pakistan’s religious minorities

Christians in Pakistan and abroad have called this a setback. Nadeem Bhatti, president of Canadian Aid to Persecuted Christians, shared the news on this Facebook page. It means more rapes and forced conversions in Pakistan. They will fail, he said.

According to Anjum James Paul, Catholic president of the Pakistan Minority Teachers Association, the ICN is supreme over the Pakistani parliament.

It is reprehensible and a denial to protect Pakistan’s religious minorities. They decided to convert every individual from minority religions, including members of parliament who have already taken the oath as Muslims under Schedule 3 of the constitution, he said.

Last month, a press release from global civil society alliance CIVICUS said Pakistan continues to fail to meet its human rights obligations three years after Imran Khan took office as Prime Minister.

