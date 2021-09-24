Briton Johnson says world needs to deal with climate change





NEW YORK, NY British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders at the United Nations that humanity must grow and fight climate change. In a speech, he said humans must stop rampaging the planet like a teenager on a pipe bender. Johnson is due to host a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in six weeks. He called the event a turning point for humanity. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he said that now or never should we prevent global warming from becoming catastrophic. He said humanity acts like a teenager who thinks someone else is going to clean up the mess we make because that’s what someone else has always done. Johnson said humanity’s adolescence is drawing to a close and must end, adding that it is time to heed scientists’ warnings. He said that humanity is not only harming the planet, but also harming ourselves and other species by not taking action. Every day, every week, we cause such irreversible damage that long before a million years, we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable, not only for us, but for many other species, he said. Johnson called on the nations of the world to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. The British leader also inserted a bit of humor in his speech by referring to the Muppets. “And when Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog sang, ‘It’s not easy being green.’ Remember that one? I want you to know he was wrong. He was wrong. It’s easy. It’s not just easy, it’s lucrative and it’s good to be green. he was also needlessly rude to Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, I thought. But it’s easy to be green. We have the technology, like we used to say when I was a kid, we can do it. . So in 40 days we will have the choice before we do. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.katc.com/news/world/grow-up-uk-prime-minister-boris-johnson-says-world-must-face-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos