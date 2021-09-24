China’s pledge to stop building overseas coal-fired power plants helps BRI (AIIB)





China’s pledge to stop building new overseas coal-fired power projects could improve the reputation of its huge Belt and Road initiative, the Asian Investment Bank chairman said in infrastructure. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged coal on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly. He said China will support other developing countries to move towards green and low-carbon energy, but did not provide more details. “I think it’s very [an] important political initiative taken by China, “Jin Liqun, president of the AIIB, told CNBC’s” Squawk Box Asia “on Thursday. “It could enhance the reputation of the Belt [and] Road initiative, “he added. Jin said Beijing is working to balance demand from other countries for coal-fired power plants with its climate commitments. Xi said last year that China aims to become carbon neutral by 2060. “Now I think the decision is made,” he said. “The next step is for China to do everything possible to export renewable technologies to these low-income countries.” A coal-fired power plant in Jiayuguan, Gansu province, China on Thursday April 1, 2021. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images The Belt and Road Initiative or BRI is an ambitious program to build physical and digital infrastructure connecting hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The United States and many countries have criticized the BRI for funding construction projects, especially those involving coal that are harmful to the environment. Burning coal produces a large amount of carbon emissions, and countries like Japan and South Korea have already announced that they will stop funding overseas coal-fired power projects. Coal projects were a consistent characteristic of the BIS in recent years. In 2015, coal accounted for 46% of China’s energy investment through the BRI, according to the International Institute for Green Finance, a Beijing-based think tank. China began to move away from such projects, and did not invest in new coal-fired power plants in the first half of 2021, research by think tank found. Countries like Japan and South Korea have already announced that they will stop funding overseas coal-fired power projects. Clean energy China has built nuclear power plants in its country, but it could focus on other forms of clean energy for other countries, Jin said. “The best way is to develop hydropower, wind and solar,” he said. “With new technologies, especially in solar, I think profitability and efficiency would be greatly improved.” In 2020, more than 57% of Chinese energy investment abroad through the BRI was in hydropower, solar and wind projects, said the International Institute for Green Finance. Coal accounted for 26.85% of those investments, the think tank said. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro However, some countries may not be able to phase out their coal-fired plants on time, said Shirley Zhang, senior analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie. “Due to the relatively young age of coal-fired power plants in developing countries in Asia and the lack of new financing for coal, countries may be forced to extend the life of their existing coal fleets to s ‘adapt to a less disruptive transition,’ she said.

