Ceding to Erdogan pressure, Turkey’s central bank cuts risky rates

Taking into account the political pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a cut in interest rates, the Central Bank of Turkey lower its key rate from 100 basis points to 18% Thursday despite high inflation and the risk of further weakening the Turkish lira.

The banks’ monetary policy committee decision lacked convincing economic rationale and came like a curve ball for financial markets, where most analysts expected the rate to remain unchanged at 19%. The besieged Turkish lira plunges again after the announcement, the 1.5% drop against the dollar to near a record low of 8.88 touched in June before regaining ground later in the day.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu signaled a policy change earlier this month when he minimized headline inflation, which reached 19.25% in August, exceeding the bank’s policy rate by 19%, and said the bank would focus on core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices and is more than two percentage points lower, citing extraordinary conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although his message was seen as a harbinger of a rate cut, most observers expected the bank to make the move later in the year.

In other measures seen as preparations for a rate cut, the central bank had raised the required amount foreign currency deposit ratiowhile thebank watchdog reduced the maximum term for consumer loans from over 50,000 Turkish Lira ($ 5,700) to 24 months from 36 months. The prospect of a rate cut had already weakened the read. The dollar price had risen 4.5% in the past two weeks, raising the specter of further dollarization in the country.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has signaled that it will soon start cutting its bond purchases, a prelude to monetary tightening and higher interest rates in the United States. For emerging economies like Turkey, this bodes well for a lower inflow of foreign funds as global investors turn to the United States, which means Turkey could face a decrease in the supply of foreign currencies and therefore at higher exchange prices. Other peer countries have taken quick action, with Hungary and Brazil raising their policy rates and Taiwan and South Africa are expected to follow suit soon.

But even this danger did not stop the Central Bank of Turkey from lowering its rate as Erdogan’s pressure obviously outweighed other concerns.

Many are already wondering if the bank will follow up with another rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting in October. Consumer inflation could fall in the region to 17-18% if monthly price increases remain around 1% in September and the remaining months of the year. Thus, the outlook remains obscure and difficult to predict.

Either way, Thursday’s rate cut is a stark reminder that it’s not the Central Bank but Erdogan who decides. He said in early August that interest rates would drop in the fall, insisting on his unconventional view that high interest rates cause inflation. Noting that inflation would start to ease in August, he said, we are also moving to lower interest rates. No more high interest rates. High interest rates lead to high inflation and low interest rates will lead to low inflation. August is a turning point. Although inflation did not come down in August, the Central Bank followed Erdogans guidelines and duly lowered the rate.

What could the Turkish economy gain from Thursday’s rate cut and, potentially, an equally small cut in October? Will they depreciate credit, energize markets and stimulate growth? For many experts, they are not worth the fragilities they cause, mainly by weakening the read. According to Kerim rota, a veteran of the financial industry, such rate cuts would be of little use and would not reduce lending and are just demagoguery on Erdogan’s part.

In pushing for lower interest rates, Erdogan is mainly concerned about the erosion of its electoral base. Recent opinion polls unanimously indicate a steady decline in the popularity of the Erdogans Justice and Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party. Rising cost of living, rampant unemployment, inadequate social assistance and other grievances stemming from Ankara’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic are among the main factors fueling public discontent. voters.

The loss of confidence in Ankara’s economic policies fueled dollarization, with Turks scrambling to preserve the value of their savings. And in an economy heavily dependent on imports, rising currency prices translate into sharp increases in producer and consumer prices.

Turkey experienced similar difficulties in mid-2018, when consumer inflation has soared at 25%. At that time, however, the son-in-law of the Minister of Finance and Treasury, Berat Albayrak Erdogan, had supported the radical decision of the Central Bank to increase its key rate by 7 percentage points, which helped to curb inflation. . To further support the lira, the Central Bank channeled currencies into the market at the expense of $ 128 billion in foreign exchange reserves in less than two years.

Still, Erdogan is opposed to monetary tightening to fight inflation because it interferes with his passion for continued economic growth. He wants to see interest rates come down quickly in order to stimulate growth through expansion of loans and increased consumption. He is counting on growth to allay the economic grievances of the masses and to strengthen his popular support. Unruly inflation, however, is holding back, fueled by declining food supplies and structural problems in the agricultural sector as well as the devaluation of the lira, which has driven up costs in a myriad of sectors dependent on imported inputs.

Rising global energy and commodity prices amid the pandemic have created new headwinds for Erdogan that are not expected to abate anytime soon. At home, savers continue to view hard currencies as a safe haven, mainly due to lingering mistrust of Erdogan’s economic management. Foreign currency account for 55% of all bank deposits in the country, with the rate reaching 65% among wealthy groups.

To encourage a return to the lire, the most effective course of action would be to raise interest rates so as to ensure that real returns are one or two percentage points above the rate of inflation. The Central Bank, however, avoided such a move because it would slow down the economic growth Erdogan wanted and give the impression that he isconcede defeatbecause he has declared himself an enemy of interest rates.

The increasingly stubborn inflation only deepens distrust of government at a time when economic problems dominate the grievances of the electorate. The more Erdogan fails to control prices, the greater the risk to his political survival.