Richie Neal tells Boris Johnson that GFA must be respected

Congressman Richie Neal reiterated the importance of the Good Friday deal during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Washington, DC yesterday September 22.

Congressman Neal said in a statement on Wednesday that he had had a “long discussion” with Prime Minister Johnson on a range of issues, “including the UK’s proposal to revise the Northern Ireland protocol and the best way to deal with the legacy of the past on the island of Ireland. “

In a statement, Neal said: As chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, I shared my firm belief that any deal reached between the UK and the EU on the future of the protocol will not must not undermine the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement or threaten the institutions it created.

Having worked with five British Prime Ministers throughout the peace process, I reminded Prime Minister Johnson that everyone must make sacrifices to achieve this historic deal, and that 23 years later he remains a model for successful conflict resolution around the world.

The Prime Minister assured me that there would be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland and that the British government remains committed to the full implementation of the 1998 peace agreement and to the political stability it has brought to the region.

Today I met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. My statement following this meeting here https://t.co/0bEn4GxReS pic.twitter.com/G6dXT69Zcb Representative Richard Neal (@RepRichardNeal) September 22, 2021

Neal separately told the Irish Times after the meeting: The point here is not so much the trade deal, as I think most of us think some trade deal with the UK would be desirable, but I think until the issue of Protocol and Brexit are resolved, offering no threat to the success of the Good Friday Agreement, I don’t see how they can be entertained. “

Representative Neal heads the Ways and Means Committee, which is largely responsible for dictating U.S. international trade policy. Following Brexit, a new US-UK trade deal will have to be negotiated as the UK is no longer part of the European Union.

However, with ongoing talks regarding the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, an element of Brexit which aims to keep Northern Ireland both in UK customs territory and in the UK’s single market. EU, there remains a potential threat to the Good Friday deal, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Neals’ meeting with Johnson took place the day after Johnson met U.S. President Joe Biden, also in Washington, DC.

At a press briefing after the Johnson and Bidens meeting, Biden was asked if he had taken a different approach to President Trump regarding the US-UK trade deal “because about your heritage, your concern about Irish protocol? “

Biden replied: These are two separate issues. On the deal with the UK, this continues to be discussed. But when it comes to protocols, I am very attached to them.

We spent a tremendous amount of time and effort in the United States, it was a major bipartisan effort made. And I would not at all like to see, and I might add, many of my Republican colleagues would like to see a change in the Irish accords that would result in a new border closure.

Prime Minister Johnson added: It is absolutely true. And me on this, Joe, you know, we’re one.

And I don’t think anyone wants to see anything that disrupts or upsets the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, which is the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

Biden and Neal, who have both previously signaled their steadfast support for the Good Friday deal, join other high-profile US politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who reiterated their position on protecting the 1998 agreement recently.