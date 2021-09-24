Timeline of Cilacap residents did not take action when Jokowi visited





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Central Java Policeexplains the timeline of future migrant workers who intend to convey their aspirations through the presentation of banners during the presidency Joko Widodovisited Cilacap, Thursday (23/9). Police deny the newsStop two residents during the visit. Central Java Police Public Relations Chief Kombes M. Iqbal Alqudusy said that by securing Jokowi’s visit, police detected a plan to circulate posters of potential Indonesian Migrant Workers (CPMIs) along from Jalan Ketapang to WSAN 5. They carried various types of posters that said “Pak Jokowi please open Korean GTOG”, “Help us Pak Jokowi CPMI suspended for 2 years”, “We are exchange heroes #Save CPMI GTOG Korea South ”,“ Pak Jokowi help us CPMI GTOG South Korea which has been at a standstill for almost 2 years. “There were several National Police officers and stakeholders who saw the incident. They were visited and questioned about why they were in a group. It is a time of pandemic,” Iqbal said in his statement, Friday (9/24). Subsequently, a meeting was held with six representatives of the CPMI mass to discuss the objectives of their action. “We have summoned and invited six representatives from CPMI to discuss their aspirations by displaying posters to the president regarding BP2MI’s shutdown of sending Indonesian workers to Korea during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Iqbal said. At that point, said Iqbal, Intelkam Polda Central Java Kombes director Djati W. Abadhy approached and explained to the six people. Iqbal said he accepted the police’s explanation. “In addition, the issue will be submitted to the local government to continue to pay attention to the fate of CPMI,” Iqbal said. In addition, Iqbal said his party is also coordinating with the Cilacap Regency Manpower and Transmigration Office to help future Korean and Taiwanese workers find a solution and determine the best way. “This is so that the follow-up mass action can be anticipated, as there are thousands of CPMIs,” he said. Previously, two residents were arrested by police and mass organizations dressed in orange stripes as Jokowi was about to pass during his working visit to Cilacap on Thursday (9/23). One of the members of the mass organization that participated in the arrests admitted to suspecting the two from the start. “When the president was about to enter, suddenly there was a movement on their part, finally our suspicions arose, the police themselves immediately arrested the person,” said Suarko, a member of the mass organization, cited detikcom. Recently, a number of security measures for Jokowi’s working visits to several areas have been marked by arrests of people who want to convey their aspirations through posters or banners. President Joko Widodo’s visit to Sebelas Maret University (UNS) was marked by the arrest of 10 students on Monday (13/9). They were arrested after displaying posters about Jalan Ir Sutami that President Jokowi was passing by. In another area, a young man was arrested as he unfurled a poster containing criticism during Jokowi’s visit to Blitar, east Java on Tuesday (7/9). The head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, asked his subordinates to ensure the working visit of President Jokowi in a humane and non-reactive manner. This was indicated in the telegram (ST) number STR 862 / IX / PAM.III / 2021. (dis / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210924132949-12-698975/kronologi-warga-cilacap-gagal-aksi-saat-kunjungan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos