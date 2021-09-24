



Boris Johnson may have channeled his inner Winston Churchill by embracing Fr Anglais in berating French President Emmanuel Macron for taking a hold and giving me a break with the Aukus military pact. The Prime Minister credited the WWII leader with deploying superb and menacing frenglish when he warns General Charles de Gaulle: If you double cross me, I’ll kill you. (Which roughly translates to: if you overtake me, I will liquidate you.) Although some other accounts differ, the substitution of the quote double-crosserez with mobstaclerez (obstruct me) Johnson’s admiration for such linguistic acrobatics sees him describe Churchill in his biography of the former British prime minister as being responsible for some of the greatest Frenglish of all time. Fr English has come a long way since the Norman Conquest of 1066, although the word un portemanteau (French) of Frenchback and English seems to have been officially invented only in 1959 by the French grammarian Max Rat in an article published in France-Soir. References to this macaronic language (a mixture, or hybrid language) appear in Chaucer and Shakespeare. The 19eAmerican writer of the century Mark Twain used a mixture of French and English in his book The Innocents Abroad for a comedic effect. In the trenches of World War I, English-speaking troops evolved the Tommy French. It was truly popularized by French scholar, novelist and critic Ren tiemble, in his denunciation of the abuse of English words into French, Do you speak Frenglish ?, in 1964. But it was from the 1970s that he really entered popular culture in the United Kingdom. The PG Tips tea company has announced its products with a cyclist chimpanzee participating in the Tour de France and the slogan Do you have a cuppa. Another fictional practitioner was Miss Piggy, a character from the Muppet Show, whose glamor was underscored by her excessive use of me and my little darling. In the UK, satirist and columnist Miles Kington began writing his Fr English Columns, a comedic mix of English and French in Punch magazine, later published as a series of books titled Lets Parler Franglais!. After his death in 2008, the BBC captioned his obituary: Goodbye Mister Fr Anglais. The 1975 hit film Monty Python and the Holy Grail saw French castle guard John Cleese ordering his troops to fetchez the cow, to their initial amazement, before going to seek out and catapult a cow at the British. And Rolling Stone’s 1981 hit Bill Wyman, (And and) I’m a rock star, was an absolute masterclass in the art of Franglais, with lines including I live there in the south of France, Do you want Go with me? and come stay with me in France. Fr Anglais saw football, the hot dog and the weekend gain ground, the latter being particularly irritating for French purists. In 2013, there was a famous ban by French government decree of the word hashtag, replacing it with the French equivalent. word-this. Perhaps the best or least competent representative of the trade was the character of Del Boy in the hit comedy series Only Fools and Horses. His examples, said with absolute conviction, included the sentences eat all and bain marie, no problem, shower cap (shower cap) for excellent, and mint cream for the best.

