Politics
President Erdogan condemns use of mercenaries at UN despite Turkey’s foreign commitments
09/23/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – This week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech at the 76e session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) held in New York. The trip comes at a time when US-Turkish relations are strained due to Turkey’s deteriorating religious freedom landscape as well as its growing military presence in the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus.
During his speech, President Erdogan explicitly condemned the use of terrorists as mercenaries for overseas engagements. I would like once again to reiterate in your presence that it is unacceptable to make any distinction between terrorist organizations in the region and to use them as sub-contractors on the ground, Erdogan told UNGA.
Interestingly, many organizations, including International Christian Concern (ICC), have presented ample evidence to suggest that Turkey has specifically engaged in this violation of international law. Turkey hired former ISIS fighters from Syria to fight alongside Azerbaijani troops in the Karabakh war in 2020, who committed a litany of war crimes against Armenian soldiers and civilians.
Erdogan also used his platform at UNGA to discuss a range of topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris climate agreement and Turkey’s desire for the UN to recognize the north. of Cyprus, a region invaded by Turkey in the 1970s. Since the invasion, Turkey has attempted to eliminate the presence of Christianity in the northern Mediterranean island since its invasion, and has advocated for the solidification of the Turkish presence there since the invasion.
Despite Ordogan’s outward face towards the West and the UN, the United States and its allies must remain ready to point out the ways in which Turkey does not respect its own rhetoric.
