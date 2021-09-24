President Joko Widodo appreciates Pakpak Bharat: very good reaching 82% of vaccination against Covid-19





TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM, PAKPAK BHARAT – President Joko Widodo appreciated and congratulated Pakpak Bharat Regency as the first to deliver the highest dose of Covid-19 vaccination in North Sumatra province. These praises and appreciations were expressed by President Jokowi when the President held a meeting with Forkopimda and the Regents / Mayors of North Sumatra at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, Governor’s Office House, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman Number 41, Medan, Thursday (16 / 09/21). When President Jokowi checked the vaccination rate, Jokowi said Pakpak Bharat Regency had reached 82 percent. “It’s great that Pakpak Bharat has reached 82 percent,” President Joko Widodo said. Jokowi then encouraged regional leaders with low immunization rates to improve immediately. Jokowi has asked Pangdam I / BB and the North Sumatran Police Chief to help carry out vaccinations in the area. “I ask the regional military commander, the regional police chief to be deployed, to be chased, later I will ask the TNI commander to add a vaccinator so that the areas that still have 7, 8, 11 , 11, 12 numbers be continued, asked President Jokowi. Pakpak Bharat Regent Frank Bernhard Tumanggor said the appreciation expressed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo was the greatest gift for all the residents of Pakpak Bharat Regency, Forkopimda, TNI / Polri and the frontline health workers on the ground. “This appreciation from the President is a motivation for all stakeholders to further improve the Covid-19 vaccination services so that people, especially in Pakpak Bharat regency, can all get vaccinated from the age of 12. years to adults. »Said the Frankish Regent. This highest temporary achievement in North Sumatra is the second time that Pakpak Bharat Regency has achieved the top spot based on data released by the North Sumatra Communications and Information Office on August 13, 2021, which have recorded a dose I of 59.74% and a dose II of 41.99 percent. Based on the latest data obtained from the Pakpak Bharat district health office, the number of children aged 12 to 17 who were vaccinated in Pakpak Bharat district is 98.48% at dose I and 18.94% at dose II. During this time, the total vaccination percentage in the Pakpak Bharat regency is 83.26% for dose I and 52.89% for dose II. To make it easier for the public to obtain Dose I and Dose II vaccines, Pakpak Bharat Regent Franc Bernhard Tumanggor, the Pakpak Bharat Regency Government has also established an integrated service post for Covid-19 vaccination which is located in the Seba Guna Salak Building, precisely opposite the official house of the Pakpak Bharat Regent and open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. WIB. Pakpak Bharat Regent Frank Bernhard Tumanggor continues to urge and ask every community that has not been vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately in order to speed up the return to normal conditions in the Pakpak Bharat area. He also pledged to support the acceleration of the percentage of vaccinations in the province of North Sumatra.

