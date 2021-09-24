Mahfud: President Jokowi to open XX PON in Papua on October 2, 2021





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to open directly PON XX and Peparnas in Papua on October 2, 2021. The plan for President Jokowi’s arrival to open XX PON in Papua was forwarded by Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD. “Over the past month, the government has continued to work ensure the safety and preparedness of the PON by visiting Bumi Cendrawasih, ”Mahfud said, quoted in a written statement, Friday (09/24/2021). Thursday (30/9), Mahfud will return to Papua before the arrival of the president. Coordinating Minister Mahfud was accompanied by Interior Minister Tito Karnavian and TNI-Polri leaders. Previously, Mahfud had revealed: the public can watch XX PON matches in Papua under a number of conditions. He said the number of spectators would be limited. In addition, he specified that the spectators who could attend the match were those who had been vaccinated against Covid-19. “At the entrance, a body temperature measuring device will also be prepared and a mask must be worn, “Mahfud said after visiting the scene around Lukas Enembe stadium in Harapan village, Jayapura Regency, Friday. (10/9/2021). Mahfud admits how many spectators will still be discussed by the committee, but it is confirmed that only half the capacity of the hall. He called on the public to remain aware of the transmission of the Corona virus even as pandemic conditions in the country have improved and the PPKM status of several regions has declined. “Prokes related to the management of Covid-19 must be implemented for the 20th PON to take place safely due to the strict implementation of health protocols at the sites,” he said. Even though the cases of Covid-19 are gradually decreasing, the public must still adhere to health protocols, including when performing SOP. Various shortcomings, especially on the site, will be fixed soon before the game starts on September 22. Although it will only open on October 2, several sports have already been played before that date. “I have seen and received a report on the state of readiness for the implementation of the PON and it is indeed ready, so it is hoped that the sports party which will be opened by President Jokowi will be held in complete safety,” he said. Mahfud said.

