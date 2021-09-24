How Boris Johnsons Brexit Fooled Us All Yorkshire Post Letters





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson is campaigning with Selby MP Nigel Adams on the last day of the EU’s referendum campaign in 2016. Mr Adams became Cabinet Minister in last week’s reshuffle. YES, indeed, Brexit has been done and, in this regard, your correspondent Mike Ridgway (The Yorkshire Post, September 18) is right. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise However, other than his claim that Brexit gave us much greater national flexibility, I don’t see any other benefits explained in his letter. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> It was Boris Johnson signing his Brexit deal with the EU last December – but has the government kept its promises regarding the benefits of Britain leaving the European Union? There is, of course, our democracy and Brexit way of life that we now enjoy. After all the trials and tribulations of making Brexit happen, is that all there is to show? As a 78 year old citizen who voted to stay in the European Union, I can list some of the things that I and my grandchildren have been deprived of. The freedom of movement that I have enjoyed for many years has given me unhindered access to all Member States without the burden of passport and other checks. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6571%"/> It was Boris Johnson signing his Brexit deal with the EU last December – but has the government kept its promises regarding the benefits of Britain leaving the European Union? The freedom to live and work in the EU, as my eldest son did for many years with his own translation company in Italy, now means he had to obtain residency. The Erasmus program has enabled students to live and study in the EU. I don’t read much about the much touted benefits of Brexit. Everything has become strangely calm in this regard. I would like Mike Ridgway to explain how the European Courts of Justice interfere in our lives, and also what exactly is the utopian future of Brussels to which he refers. So, yes, Brexit is done and so are we! European workers fled the hostile environment, hence the rotting of some crops in the fields; delivery drivers are rare; hospitality is hit hard; much of the fishing industry collapsed; slaughterhouses lack European veterinarians; and there are unfilled vacancies in the NHS. The list goes on but, hey, we’ve got our sovereignty back (but not immigration control). Too bad Boris Johnson did not study John Donne whose 17th century argument against isolationism might have made him think before he and his hopeless far-right gang opted for this nonsense: No man does. is an island, whole, each man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main … I realize that Covid-19 will be the reason given for all the present and future evils of leaving the EU, but they can’t defraud everyone forever, can they? They did so with the false assumption that millions of Turks came to the UK and the weekly 350 million to the NHS, however. Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

