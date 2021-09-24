President Jokowi is glad the community is excited to help speed up immunization





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his pleasure at seeing the enthusiasm of the community to help expand and accelerate immunization in various parts of the country. This was conveyed by the President in his virtual address to the National Movement for the Vaccination of 7 Million People in Plantations and Productive Villages in 17 Provinces, organized by Jokowi Projo Support Organizations and the Indonesian Association of palm oil (GAPKI). “I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of the community to help expand and accelerate immunization in various parts of Indonesia,” the president said, as seen in a video on the GAPKI IPOA Youtube channel in Jakarta on Friday. According to the president, the number of mass vaccinations carried out by the community shows hope that Indonesia will be able to control the spread of the pandemic in a spirit of solidarity, mutual protection and mutual aid. The president said that currently vaccinations are being stepped up in various regions and targeting various groups of people, both en masse and door-to-door visiting the community. The head of state stressed that the expansion and acceleration of vaccination is very important, so that more people in the country can get vaccinated, so that the national vaccination target of 70 percent of here the end of the year can be reached immediately. The president said all parties must work together, convince the public that vaccination is safe and halal, and speed up vaccination in accessible places, to reach as many people as possible who have not been vaccinated. “Therefore, I welcome Projo’s initiative with GAPKI to help speed up vaccination. Vaccination of 7 million doses for the inhabitants of plantations and productive villages in 17 provinces, with a target of 7 million inhabitants of plantations, agriculture and productive villages, from Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java to in Papua, ”he explained. Also read: President reviews BIN vaccination program in Cilacap To read also: Supervised by the President, 3,500 students of Cilacap participate in a mass vaccination Read also: The president asks students to mobilize people to participate in the Free Vaccination #ingatpesanibu

# sudahdivaksintetap3M

Reporter: Rangga Pandu Asmara Jingga

Publisher: Nurul Hayat

