Politics
Remarks by Ambassador Qin Gang at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum High Level Meeting Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America
September 23, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen,
It is with great pleasure that I meet you online.
When I first heard about the Bloomberg New Economy Forum several years ago, I was impressed by the word “new” because I understand that “new” is the mother of innovation, which makes advance humanity. Today’s world is teeming with innovations, which are significantly shaping China, the United States and the world.
For China, innovation is the engine of development. China has moved from high-speed growth to high-quality development, which will above all be reinforced by innovation. Innovation is at the heart of China’s overall development, and it is the first of our new development philosophy: innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development. We have adopted a development strategy focused on innovation and we have been actively involved in the global innovation network. In Chinese society, innovation has become a fashion, with historic achievements made. According to the latest report from the World Intellectual Property Organization released several days ago, China’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index has jumped to 12th this year, rising for nine consecutive years. Two days ago, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative during his statement at the 76th session of the UNGA, in which he stressed that we must seize the historic opportunities created by the latest round of technological revolution. and industrial transformation, redouble efforts to harness technological achievements to boost productivity and foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology. We must foster new engines of growth in the post-COVID era and jointly achieve rapid development.
For Sino-US relations, innovation is a “golden key” for some thorny issues. We need a spirit of innovation more than ever to deal with the complexities and challenges of this relationship. We need a new vision, a new way of thinking and a new methodology.
First, we need a new vision. Humanity is a community with a common future. No country can solve the world’s difficulties and challenges alone, and no country can stand aside. During President Xi Jinping’s phone call with President Joe Biden not too long ago, President Xi stressed that the ability of China and the United States to manage their relationship well is about the future of the country. world. When China and the United States cooperate, both countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. China and the United States must show a broad vision, assume great responsibility and put their relations back on the right path of stable development.
Second, we need a new way of thinking. China and the United States differ in history, culture, and social system, but with deeply intertwined interests, no one can do without the other side, and no one can change or replace the other side. The Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game go against the trend of the times and the will of the people. They will only increase tensions and lead to conflicts and confrontations. The Chinese people never believe in the “Thucydides trap”. We will act to pave the way for national renaissance and peaceful development. At the same time, we call on the United States to remain committed to peaceful development, to let go of any misconceptions and to work with China to find a way to come to an agreement on the basis of mutual respect and win-win cooperation. winner.
Third, we need a new methodology. In recent years, Sino-US relations have undergone enormous changes. He can no longer go back to the past. We need to face reality, look to the future, think outside the box, create new institutions and methods, and open up new dimensions for China-US engagement. As major innovators and two of the world’s largest economies, China and the United States have great potential to harness the new economy and innovation cooperation. As President Xi stressed in the appeal, based on respecting each other’s fundamental concerns and appropriately managing differences, China and the United States can advance coordination and cooperation on climate change. , COVID-19 response and economic recovery. These areas are highly innovative and hold great promise for cooperation. China will continue to expand its openness, continue to do business with the world, and promote technological and trade cooperation with the United States. The American side must also create conditions, rather than barriers, for our cooperation. Many of you here are executives of transnational corporations with significant investments in both countries. You are invited to participate in China’s development and continue to contribute to Sino-US relations.
Ladies and gentlemen,
The word “new” reminds me of a phrase from the Chinese Confucian classic The Book of Rites: “If you can renew yourself for a day, do it every day and keep doing it forever to improve yourself.” I hope you will use the Forum as a platform, be innovative and forward-looking, and take bold new steps together, to jointly explore new solutions to global challenges, seek new ways to stimulate post-pandemic recovery and harness new potential for Sino-US cooperation. I wish this year’s Annual Forum a complete success again!
Thank you.
|
Sources
2/ http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/zmgxss/t1909401.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]