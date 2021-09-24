Remarks by Ambassador Qin Gang at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum High Level Meeting Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America

September 23, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen,

It is with great pleasure that I meet you online.

When I first heard about the Bloomberg New Economy Forum several years ago, I was impressed by the word “new” because I understand that “new” is the mother of innovation, which makes advance humanity. Today’s world is teeming with innovations, which are significantly shaping China, the United States and the world.

For China, innovation is the engine of development. China has moved from high-speed growth to high-quality development, which will above all be reinforced by innovation. Innovation is at the heart of China’s overall development, and it is the first of our new development philosophy: innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development. We have adopted a development strategy focused on innovation and we have been actively involved in the global innovation network. In Chinese society, innovation has become a fashion, with historic achievements made. According to the latest report from the World Intellectual Property Organization released several days ago, China’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index has jumped to 12th this year, rising for nine consecutive years. Two days ago, President Xi Jinping proposed a global development initiative during his statement at the 76th session of the UNGA, in which he stressed that we must seize the historic opportunities created by the latest round of technological revolution. and industrial transformation, redouble efforts to harness technological achievements to boost productivity and foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology. We must foster new engines of growth in the post-COVID era and jointly achieve rapid development.

For Sino-US relations, innovation is a “golden key” for some thorny issues. We need a spirit of innovation more than ever to deal with the complexities and challenges of this relationship. We need a new vision, a new way of thinking and a new methodology.

First, we need a new vision. Humanity is a community with a common future. No country can solve the world’s difficulties and challenges alone, and no country can stand aside. During President Xi Jinping’s phone call with President Joe Biden not too long ago, President Xi stressed that the ability of China and the United States to manage their relationship well is about the future of the country. world. When China and the United States cooperate, both countries and the world will benefit; when China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. China and the United States must show a broad vision, assume great responsibility and put their relations back on the right path of stable development.

Second, we need a new way of thinking. China and the United States differ in history, culture, and social system, but with deeply intertwined interests, no one can do without the other side, and no one can change or replace the other side. The Cold War mentality and the zero-sum game go against the trend of the times and the will of the people. They will only increase tensions and lead to conflicts and confrontations. The Chinese people never believe in the “Thucydides trap”. We will act to pave the way for national renaissance and peaceful development. At the same time, we call on the United States to remain committed to peaceful development, to let go of any misconceptions and to work with China to find a way to come to an agreement on the basis of mutual respect and win-win cooperation. winner.

Third, we need a new methodology. In recent years, Sino-US relations have undergone enormous changes. He can no longer go back to the past. We need to face reality, look to the future, think outside the box, create new institutions and methods, and open up new dimensions for China-US engagement. As major innovators and two of the world’s largest economies, China and the United States have great potential to harness the new economy and innovation cooperation. As President Xi stressed in the appeal, based on respecting each other’s fundamental concerns and appropriately managing differences, China and the United States can advance coordination and cooperation on climate change. , COVID-19 response and economic recovery. These areas are highly innovative and hold great promise for cooperation. China will continue to expand its openness, continue to do business with the world, and promote technological and trade cooperation with the United States. The American side must also create conditions, rather than barriers, for our cooperation. Many of you here are executives of transnational corporations with significant investments in both countries. You are invited to participate in China’s development and continue to contribute to Sino-US relations.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The word “new” reminds me of a phrase from the Chinese Confucian classic The Book of Rites: “If you can renew yourself for a day, do it every day and keep doing it forever to improve yourself.” I hope you will use the Forum as a platform, be innovative and forward-looking, and take bold new steps together, to jointly explore new solutions to global challenges, seek new ways to stimulate post-pandemic recovery and harness new potential for Sino-US cooperation. I wish this year’s Annual Forum a complete success again!

Thank you.