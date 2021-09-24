Politics
Beber Jokowi experts may ignore KPK TWK recommendations
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Expert in constitutional law from the University of Andalas, West Sumatra, Feri Amsari assesses the president Joko Widodocan be dismissed if it is proven to have committed a shameful act in ignoring the recommendations of a number of institutions related to violations of the National Insight Test (TWK) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).PCN).
According to Feri, the dismissal of the president for committing a shameful act is governed by Articles 7B and 24C of the 1945 Constitution.
“As part of a shameful act, it is not impossible to enter into the provisions of Article 7B, paragraph 1 of the Constitution, which could be a reason for the DPR to propose an opinion on the impeachment of a president, ”Feri said. journalists. CNNIndonesia.com, Tuesday (9/21).
In the case of TWK, two institutions, Komnas HAM and the Ombudsman, declared that TWK, in the process of transferring employees from KPK to ASN, violated human rights. Komnas HAM discovered at least 11 human rights violations at TWK.
Meanwhile, the results of the Ombudsman’s investigation revealed maladministration in the form of a retroactive agreement between the KPK and the State Civil Service Agency (BKN). Although he has been handed over to the Palace, Jokowi in his latest statement is reluctant to take a position regarding TWK and the dismissal of 56 employees.
Feri felt that Jokowi’s attitude in ignoring the two recommendations was a shameful act because he ignored the human rights violations.
“Ignoring the findings and recommendations of Komnas HAM and the Indonesian mediator could make the president accused of ignoring the law and ignoring human rights violations. At some point, it can be seen as a despicable act, ”he said.
In this position, Feri said, parliament should be able to express the right to express opinions as regulated by Law No. 17 of 2014 regarding MD3. Article 79, paragraph 1, states that the DPR has one of the rights to express opinions.
This right may take the form of a suggestion that the Constitutional Court (MK) can examine and prosecute the president regarding allegations the president has made, “violations of the law in the form of treason against the state, corruption, bribes. -of wine, other serious crimes or disgraceful acts, and / or the opinion that the president is no longer qualified as president “.
This is how section 7B reads. In addition to this article, the obligation of the Constitutional Court to respond to the DPR’s request is also governed by article 24C, which reads as follows: “The Court is bound to render a decision at the discretion of the DPR concerning the violations alleged by the Vice-President according to the Constitution “.
However, according to Feri, the mechanism can be deployed if the opposition party can bring together at least 384 RPD members to hold a plenary meeting to deliver opinions. Then, at the meeting, a minimum of 256 votes approved the recommendation or proposal of the Constitutional Court to consider the president.
“The opinion of the DPR is the authority given by the constitution to challenge actions of the president or vice president that are contrary to constitutional values,” Feri said.
Previously, Jokowi had a maximum of 60 days to implement the Ombudsman’s recommendations regarding the findings of violations in the implementation of the TWKKPK. This is governed by Article 38, paragraph 2 of Law No. 37 of 2008 Concerning the Ombudsman of the Republic of Indonesia.
“The reported superior must submit a report to the mediator regarding the implementation of the recommendations that have been made as well as the results of the review within 60 days from the date of receipt of the recommendations,” the regulation said.
With this provision, Jokowi and the KPK are required to report on the results of the implementation of the recommendations of the Indonesian mediator. The obligation to implement the recommendations is also regulated in the previous paragraph which reads as follows: “The reported party and his superiors are obliged to implement the recommendation of the mediator”.
