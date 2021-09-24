Politics
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlights Pakistan’s 10 billion tree project at 76th UNGA
During his address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Boris Johnson said: “I invite everyone to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan who pledged to plant 10 billion trees.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on Wednesday. (Photo AP / PTI)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted Pakistan’s 10 billion tree project during his address to the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday. The British Prime Minister called on everyone to follow the example of his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan.
The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, also known as the Plant for Pakistan, is a five-year project to plant 10 billion trees across the country. The project, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2018, aims to minimize environmental losses and counter the impact of climate change.
Speaking about the Pakistani project, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I invite everyone to follow the example of Imran Khan of Pakistan who pledged to plant 10 billion trees.
He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping on his recent pledge not to build a new overseas coal-fired heating project, a move that could play a major role in tackling global emissions.
Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister is expected to host a major United Nations climate summit in Scotland in six weeks. He used his speech at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday to stress the need to limit the rise in global temperatures and set more stringent emission reduction targets.
Highlighting the threats of climate change, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was now or never for the world to implement major changes to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
He also called on world leaders to collectively commit to achieving net zero carbon neutrality by mid-century.
Setting the tone at the November climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on every country to dramatically cut carbon emissions by the end of the decade. He said that by 2040, only zero-emission vehicles are expected to be on sale globally.
