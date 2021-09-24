As Modi shares high table in Washington, Imran stays at home: Sachidananda Murthy





Imran Khan has postponed a planned visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The Pakistani prime minister wants to avoid the embarrassment of not getting a date with US President Joe Biden. Instead, he launched a verbal offensive in the international media, stressing how important Pakistan will be in influencing the five-week Taliban government in Afghanistan and preventing the return of terrorism to the country the Americans just left. It also takes into account the evolution of relations in the Muslim world. There was a time when he had given strong support to Pakistan, but now the links are more carefully scrutinized by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Turkey’s strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan is firmly on Khan’s side, but Iran’s new government has its own issues with the eastern neighbor. Khan, who will face an election next year, is the first Pakistani prime minister with whom a US president has not spoken, even on the phone. He said Biden may be too busy, but his supporters and critics believe this is a deliberate White House snub. Bidens’ predecessor, Donald Trump, made Khan wait for a year, and even suspended US aid to Islamabad, before inviting the former cricketer to Washington. Trump turned around at the 2019 reunion, brimming with charm and calling Khan a good friend. He even offered mediation between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute, sending shock waves through the Indian establishment that did not want third party intervention in the valley. Khan was also in the news, traveling to Washington on a small plane and saving hotel rent by staying with the Pakistani ambassador. Biden, however, has been stubborn, refusing any contact with nuclear which will play a crucial role in the stability of Afghanistan. Khan accuses America’s obsession with a strategic relationship with India of keeping its distance from Pakistan. But Khan had risen to power, defeating the Pakistan People’s Party and the Muslim League, over anti-American rhetoric, which he had pursued during his first year in office. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has undermined anti-American sentiment among commoners upset by the massive drone attacks launched by Barack Obama’s administration against terrorist camps inside Pakistan, which also killed many civilians. Khan said that 80,000 Pakistanis were killed during the 20 years of the US occupation of Afghanistan and that his country lost more than $ 150 billion, while he received only $ 20 billion in aid. Biden, who was vice president for eight years under Obama, bluntly said that Pakistan played an opportunistic game by encouraging terrorists like the Haqqani Network and Osama bin Laden on its soil while helping Americans transit and smuggle them. letting use its bases. Mistrust is now deeply rooted in the Bidens national security team. Pakistan’s proximity to China has also come at the expense of the goodwill of the United States. The tension between former allies has done good for India, which has long called on Washington to end the subcontinent relationship by putting ties with India on a higher pedestal. Yet New Delhi also knows that there is a powerful lobby working for Pakistan within the US strategic community, which will be stronger if there is de-escalation in the Indo-Pacific region. At the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the high table in Washington, while sulky Khan stays at home. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/columns/Sachidananda-Murthy/2021/09/23/while-modi-shares-high-table-in-washington-imran-stays-at-home-sachidananda-murthy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

