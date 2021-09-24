UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘enraged’ after ECB Pakistan tour canceled: reports





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly upset by the England Wales (ECB) cricket tables decision not to send its men’s and women’s teams to Pakistan. England withdrew from their male and female tours in the Asian country in October. The ECB, however, attributed their decision to “the mental and physical well-being of players and support staff”; the statement also mentioned that there were “growing concerns about displacement in the region”. Now, a September 24 Times article quoted the British Prime Minister and senior Commonwealth ministers as saying that the ECB’s withdrawal from its commitment to Pakistan had damaged relations between the governments of the two nations. There were consultations between the ECB and officials from No.10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports before announcing the cancellation of the tour in which the governing body has been asked to proceed as planned, the Times reported. The subsequent decision to ignore those calls and cancel the tour due to the players’ physical and mental well-being angered ministers. They believe this has hampered the work being done to improve UK-Pakistan relations at a time when they are particularly important. Decision taken by the ECB independent of the UK government: UK HC in Pakistan Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said the ECB’s decision not to tour Pakistan was independent of the country’s government and that the high commission had indeed given the green light to the tour. In a statement posted on Twitter, Turner said: “This is a decision taken by the ECB, which is independent from the UK government on the basis of concerns for the welfare of the players. The UK High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against it for security reasons, and our travel advice for Pakistan has not changed. I have been a champion of the return of international cricket to Pakistan and will redouble my efforts ahead of the 2022 England fall tour. My thanks to all the PCB members who worked so hard to support this. The ECB’s decision came three days after New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan just minutes before the start of the first match in Rawalpindi following a “specific and credible” security threat. The abandonment of these two tours left the PCB with heavy losses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/british-prime-minister-boris-johnson-enraged-after-ecb-cancelled-pakistan-tour-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos