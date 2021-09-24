This is Xi Jinping’s cannon, Biden’s response to the Hong Kong conflict

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government announced today, Friday (9/24/2021) its new rules to crack down on agencies the United States claims to interfere with Hong Kong’s autonomy issues. Under the regulations, more than 100 institutions and individuals have been blacklisted by Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said his party will continue to take strong action against those who try to pit Hong Kong against China. He also stressed that the United States must continue to defend itself so as not to engage in issues that are perceived by the Bamboo Curtain country as its national problems.

“The United States must not tolerate any anti-Chinese and unrest-causing force in Hong Kong, or it will only take a stone to injure someone’s leg,” he said at a conference. hurry.

China has mentioned several US figures on its official website which are included in this list. These include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and his successor, Anthony Blinken. In addition, Beijing has also detailed examples of US interference since 2019, including the signing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in 2020 by President Trump.

However, China’s Foreign Ministry did not say why the list was released and what punitive action would be taken against those named on the list.

The relationship between China and America itself is considered very hot even during the time of President Joe Biden. Biden had previously criticized Beijing for shutting down Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy newspaper. Biden called it a symbol of the Communist state’s intense repression.

The problem still persists in Hong Kong itself. People in the autonomous region of China want Beijing’s strict control over the region not to be imposed. China opposes it on the grounds that the International City, also a former British colony, is still its sovereign territory.

