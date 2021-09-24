Fact check: this conversation between Prime Minister Modi and singer Lata Mangeshkar is old





An audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and singer Lata Mangeshkar makes the rounds on social media claiming that Prime Minister Modi called the singer, congratulating her in advance on her birthday ahead of her visit to the States -United. A Twitter user shared this conversation with a caption: Modi ji’s birthday wish to Lata ji yesterday before leaving for the United States. In this 45 second conversation we can hear Prime Minister Modi wishing Lata Mangeshkar before her birthday. In the audio chat, PM Modi says: aana hoga 28 late at night to 29 morning, jab aapka janamdin ho gaya hoga (I will be back late on the 28th and early on the 29th, until your birthday is over). Another social media The user wrote, Prime Minister Modi called Lata Mangeshkar to wish him his next birthday in advance as he will be traveling to the United States and will not be able to do so. Two icons of India are talking to each other. #narendramodi #latamangeshkar (sic) The archived version of posts may be seen here. Prime Minister Modi has called Lata Mangeshkar (Lata Didi) to wish him his next birthday in advance, as he will be visiting the United States and will not be able to do so. Two icons of India are talking to each other.#Narendra Modi#latamangeshkar pic.twitter.com/nxWnFOKnfk The voice of citizens (@tVoiceOfCitizen) September 23, 2021 India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that the conversation between Prime Minister Modi and Lata Mangeshkar dates back two years. This was recorded before Prime Minister Modi visited the United States for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. AWFA probe Using keywords, we found a longer version of the viral audio conversation between the Prime Minister and Lata Mangeshkar on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel, which was uploaded on September 29, 2019. In this audio clip, PM Modi can be heard wishing Lata Mangeshkar before her 90th anniversary through his radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’. According to The Hindu, in 2019, Prime Minister Modi traveled to the United States, where he addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly and attended an Indian community event “Howdy Modi” in Houston. September 22, PM Modi did a three day tour in the United States and met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, before meeting other foreign leaders at the first in-person Quad Summit. We did not find any reports of Prime Minister Modi wishing Lata Mangeshkar before Lata Mangeshkars 92nd birthday in 2019, which falls on September 28. It is therefore clear that the old conversation between PM Modi and Lata Mangeshkar has resurfaced as a recent one. (Entries by Sonali Khatta) ClaimAudio conversation of Prime Minister Modi congratulating Lata Mangeshkar in advance on her birthday before her recent visit to the United States.ConclusionThis is an old conversation from 2019 when Prime Minister Modi wished Lata Mangeshkar in advance before her 90th birthday before her visit to the United States in 2019. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 crow: half true

2 crows: mostly lies

3 crows: Absolutely false

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/conversation-between-pm-modi-singer-lata-mangeshkar-is-old-1856998-2021-09-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos