This Doc Rivers quote on Ben Simmons and Donald Trump blew me away

The Philadelphia 76ers are entangled in the Ben Simmons drama at the start of a new season.

To recap: Simmons formed another all-star team and helped the Sixers secure the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference, then had a terrible second-round streak in the playoffs defined by a historically bad free throw and a reluctance to shoot in the fourth quarter (even on wide open dunks) as the Atlanta Hawks pulled off the upset. Head coach Doc Rivers and his superstar teammate Joel Embiid threw Simmons under the bus for his poor performance at the end of the series, and Simmons told Philadelphia he wanted to be traded. The Sixers demanded the world for Simmons and never made a deal, and now Simmons says he’s going to hold training camp until he’s finally dealt with. It’s a mess.

Before the Sixers show up for training camp next week, Rivers took to MSNBC to promote a new podcast he is talking about titled It Was Said: Sports. The podcast focuses on iconic sports speeches including the poem Jack Bucks For America after the 9/11 attacks, Muhammad Ali protesting the Vietnam War, Billie Jean King defending equal pay and why they continue to resonate with us to date.

During her interview with host Willie Geist, Rivers was asked about Simmons’ business demand. Rivers said the team were trying to convince Simmons to stay in Philadelphia, but they were struggling to change their mind. This led Rivers to make a wacky and objectively hilarious comparison:

There are times that I think were passing, Rivers admitted. And there are times when I think I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election. So I’m not sure, but I’ll keep trying.

Here is the video:

76ers: Doc, go do some damage control on national television so that Ben wants to stay in Philly.

Doc: There are times that I think were passing, and there are times I think I’m talking to people who still believe Trump won the election. pic.twitter.com/laAvKOdtGN

ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) September 24, 2021

No matter what Rivers and the Sixers say to Simmons, they can’t convince him to return to work for the team despite being on contract for the next four years. To Rivers, it sort of sounds like right-wing voters who refuse to accept that Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. What the hell.

It’s just classic Rivers here. He flatters the MSNBC audience who hate Trump. He flatters sports fans in Philly by talking about Simmons’ stubbornness. He makes a connection that really doesn’t make sense. It is beautiful and scandalous and totally unnecessary.

Rivers ‘comments about Simmons after the Game 6 loss to the Hawks played a big part in Simmons’ desire. Rivers tried to revisit these comments recently, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Rivers comparing him to Trump’s superfans for no reason probably isn’t going to help matters.

It’s going to be a weird season in Philly.

