Few hopes for UN talks on Cyprus after rising tensions
Alarmed by rising tensions, the UN chief is preparing new talks on divided Cyprus but little progress is expected as the two leaders have put forward ideas strongly rejected by the other.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last spoke with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders in April in Geneva, making a rare pandemic trip but concluding that there was little common ground.
There will likely be even less progress on Monday when Guterres hosts the two for lunch on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York after Turkey, which occupies a third of the Mediterranean island, backed a formal partition into two states, drawing reprimands from the west.
Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said he will insist on a two-state solution and admitted he does not expect any substantial progress.
“I never run away from the talks. I am ready to speak but to speak realistically about what is happening on the ground,” he told AFP.
“If you really want to have a realistic chance of a settlement, that settlement should be based on two equal sovereign states.”
Diplomats say Guterres’ personal investment in Cyprus is not rooted in a naive expectation of a breakthrough but in maintaining sufficient diplomacy to prevent an outbreak on the island which, intractable as the dispute is. political, has remained primarily peaceful for decades.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey seized the north in response to a coup orchestrated by an Athens-backed junta seeking to annex the island to Greece.
Nicos Anastasiades, president of the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus led by the island’s Greek Cypriot majority, said he would continue to support a long-standing UN-backed proposal to unite Cyprus into a two-zone federation .
Speaking to the General Assembly on Friday, Anastasiades also proposed a return to the 1960 constitution that came into effect after independence from Britain, in which the island would have a Greek Cypriot president and vice-president. Turkish Cypriot President.
“It goes without saying that such an invitation is not meant to be an alternative to the agreed basis for the settlement,” Anastasiades said.
“It is intended to facilitate the return of the Turkish Cypriot community to the state pending a final settlement.”
– ‘Back to 1960 impossible’ –
Hopes for a diplomatic solution have been low since 2004, when Greek Cypriot voters rejected a unification plan by former UN chief Kofi Annan.
Tatar, speaking in a new imposing Turkish mission inaugurated by Erdogan in front of the UN headquarters, said the two sides were already effectively separated, with the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots having no influence on the life of the other.
“So much has happened in the past 60 years that it’s impossible to go back to 1960,” Tatar said.
“I respect their people as a separate community. They have their own language, they have their own religion, they have their own culture. But I want that respect to be mutually recognized.”
He said two separate states would maintain friendly relations, with cooperation in areas such as energy and the environment, and believed that Cyprus could become “the Singapore of Europe in the Eastern Mediterranean” as a vital business hub.
During Erdogan’s visit to northern Nicosia in July, he and Tatar announced they would open Varosha, once the island’s most famous resort but a ghost town since the Greek Cypriots fled during the 1974 invasion.
The announcement sparked dismay from Guterres, the United States and the European Union, of which Cyprus has been a member since 2004.
Tatar defended the movement as legal but said all issues can be discussed after recognition of sovereignty.
Anastasiades in his speech accused Erdogan of “blatant interventions” to install Tatar in last year’s presidential election in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey.
Tatar, a soft-spoken British accountant, won a narrow surprise victory over Mustafa Akinci, who preferred to work with the Greek Cypriots on a federal solution.
Anastasiades accused Turkey of wanting to create new facts on the ground.
“All of these actions are clearly intended to destroy the prospects for a settlement based on the agreed UN framework,” he said.
