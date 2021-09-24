Politics
China’s response to Evergrande influenced by ties to Xi’s rivals
BEIJING – Before the China Evergrande group sank into crisis, its founder and chairman Xu Jiayin turned heads with a photoshoot along the Tiananmen Gate Tower during the July 1 celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
His rise to those rarefied heights underscored his ties to party heavyweights, which decides whether Chinese companies live or die. Market watchers have speculated – at least for a while – that the heavily indebted Evergrande has been through the worst of its problems.
But it appears that few party members were ready to champion his cause, for reasons that might involve internal party politics.
President Xi Jinping’s government has economic reasons for keeping its distance. Evergrande’s questionable decisions, such as recruiting well-paid foreign players for its football team and investing in electric vehicles – two companies going beyond its core area of expertise – have long been a concern.
But on top of that, Xu is said to have strong ties to the once powerful faction of the party’s Communist Youth League, which was marginalized under Xi.
Eleven months before Evergrande’s initial public offering in November 2009 in Hong Kong, Xu met then Communist Party leader Hu Jintao, a member of the Youth League faction, who praised Xu’s support for poor students.
Another faction member and current Deputy Premier Wang Yang was at the time the party leader of Guangdong province, where Evergrande is based. Many believe that the faction, which then formed the core of the Chinese government, helped push the developer’s roster forward, ultimately launching its meteoric growth in the years that followed.
Guangdong is considered a stronghold of the Youth League. In June 2017, Xu met Hu Chunhua, then the provincial party secretary, in Guangzhou and pledged to donate 400 million yuan ($ 61.9 million at the current rate) to help reduce the poverty. He ended up paying 600 million yuan over two years.
Xu later topped Forbes’ rich Chinese list in 2017, and Hu became vice premier, with the Youth League faction still pinning their hopes on him.
However, after Xi took over the leadership of the Communist Party in 2012, the faction lost much of its influence when the new president pushed out members of key party and government positions.
These included the top party post in Guangdong province, where Xi has installed his close ally Li Xi. The province now has almost no representation of the Youth League among its senior leaders.
Xi is widely believed to be politically distant from Premier Li Keqiang, who is also part of that faction, as well as Wang and Hu Chunhua – both believed to be potential successors. It wouldn’t be surprising if the president sees the woes of Youth League-linked Evergrande as not his problem.
As rumors of a debt crisis at the developer surfaced in mid-September, Xi traveled to inner Shaanxi province, accompanied by officials including Deputy Premier Liu He, who oversees macroeconomic policy. . Their absence from Beijing was taken as a sign that the government would wait and see how the situation unfolded.
In a previous snub, Xu was clearly absent from a list of 40 “models” honored last October in the city of Shenzhen, in the province of Guangdong, to mark the 40th anniversary of his special economic zone. Xi participated in the ceremony.
The slowness of the Communist Party in dealing with Evergrande, after its decisive action in the face of past economic crises, could be linked to this political distance.
“Xi may choose not to help consolidate the position of his subordinates with whom he does not agree,” said an expert familiar with Communist Party affairs.
But if the situation is mismanaged, foreign investors could lose faith in China’s financial system. As a sign that Beijing may have been prompted to act, Executive Vice Premier Han Zheng, responsible for economic policy, was sent to Shenzhen last weekend to inspect the situation there alongside senior provincial officials, including party secretary Li.
