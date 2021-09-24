Kashmir: UK reaffirms Kashmir is bilateral issue after heated debate in House of Commons





LONDON: A two-hour Kashmiri human rights debate in the House of Commons in which allegations were made against India ended when a British government official told British MPs that ‘It was up to India and Pakistan to find a lasting political solution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people. “It is not for the UK to prescribe a solution or act as a mediator,” said Amanda Milling, who was appointed minister for Asia in the recent UK Prime Minister reshuffle. “It would be up to India and Pakistan to agree if they wanted external mediation from third parties. We regularly voice our concerns about human rights and the situation in Kashmir at a high level. in the Pakistani and Indian governments, ”she said. MPs from all political parties condemned India’s alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, the shutdown of Amnesty International and the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution during Thursday’s debate. Many said human rights were “not a bilateral issue” and were “a multilateral issue” and called on UN human rights officials to have access to both sides of the LoC and Britain to play a greater role in facilitating peace in the region, claiming he had a duty since he had overseen partition. “We in this Parliament are talking about the rights of girls in Afghanistan, but what about the rights of girls in Indian-occupied Kashmir,” Labor MP Yasmin Qureshi said, while Conservative MP Paul Bristow said who also called the region “Indian-occupied Kashmir,” said: “Just as we care about injustice against the Rohingya and Uyghurs, we also care about injustice against the Kashmiris.” “It’s not for or against a country; it’s definitely for human rights,” said Labor MP Debbie Abrahams, who provided the backbench debate. She was deported from India on February 17, 2020 because she had an invalid visa. The next day, she flew to Pakistan and met Prime Minister Imran Khan, a trip funded by the Pakistani government. Abrahams called on the UK government to “make an annual statement in the House of Commons on the government’s contribution to conflict resolution and peacebuilding in Kashmir,” while Shadow Minister for Asia Stephen Kinnock, presenting the official line of work, proposed that the British government “send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the human rights situation and report to Parliament”. Many participating MPs had constituencies with large Mirpuri populations and some had clearly come under pressure from the Pakistani government. Conservative MP Steve Baker said he received a letter from the Pakistani high commission alleging India used cluster bombs along the LoC on July 30, 2019, hitting civilians and villages. He called on the UK government to investigate, saying if this was true it was a “crime against humanity”. Conservative MP Robbie Moore, who represents Keighley, home to many British Pakistani Kashmiris, said: “Yesterday I received a letter from the Pakistan High Commissioner in which His Excellency wished to brief me on the ongoing rights violations. of man. Labor MP Liam Byrne said there should be no trade deal with India or Pakistan unless human rights are respected, while Labor MP Tahir Ali said the top- Indian commissioner should “be excluded from parliamentary domain, pending the end of the military occupation of Kashmir” since the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom has also been barred from entering parliament. Conservative MP Bob Blackman was one of the few MPs to stand up for India. He said Pakistan’s illegal occupation of part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir should end. “When that is done, we can talk about other United Nations resolutions.” He said Kashmir had been contaminated by radical Islamist terrorists. “If the troops were withdrawn and the protections were not there, the fate of Jammu and Kashmir would be the same as in Afghanistan, with the arrival of Islamist forces and the elimination of democracy in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/uk/uk-reaffirms-kashmir-is-a-bilateral-issue-after-fiery-house-of-commons-debate/articleshow/86493029.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos