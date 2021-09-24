Politics
Modis Net Worth 3.07 Crore, Rises 22 lakh, According to Latest Statement | Latest India News
PM Modi, like many ministers, has no stock market exposure and his investments continue to be in the form of a national savings certificate ( 8.9 lakh), life insurance policies ( 1.5 lakh) and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for 20,000
Prime Minister Narendra Modis net worth is 3.07 crore according to his latest statement, an increase of 22 lakh of the last years 2.85 crore, according to official data.
PM Modi, like many ministers, has no stock market exposure and his investments continue to be in the form of a national savings certificate ( 8.9 lakh), life insurance policies ( 1.5 lakh) and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for 20,000.
The increase in wealth is mainly due to his term deposits in a Gandhinagar branch of the State Bank of India. According to the self-declaration filed by the PM, the fixed deposit amounts to 1.86 crore as of March 31 against 1.6 crore last year.
Modi does not own any vehicle. He has four gold rings worth 1.48 lakh. His bank balance ( 1.5 lakh) and cash on hand ( 36,000) as of March 31, 2021 are lower than last year.
Modi has not purchased any new property since becoming Prime Minister in 2014. His only residential property, purchased in 2002, is valued at 1.1 crore. It is common property and the PM only owns a quarter.
On the total property of 14,125 square feet, Modis’ rights exceed 3,531 square feet.
During Atal Bihari Vajpayees’ mandate, the government decided that all Union ministers will have to voluntarily declare their assets and liabilities at the end of each fiscal year for greater transparency in public life. The statements are available in the public domain and can be viewed on the MP website.
