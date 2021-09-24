Judge forces key Trump lieutenants to hand over key documents to Donald Trump





As New York’s dual civil and criminal investigations into the Trump Organization continue, a New York state judge on Friday unsealed a court order giving the company Donald Trumps and some of his senior lieutenants an ultimatum: or deliver all documents to comply with subpoenas. from the New York Attorney General’s Office (NYAG), or you’ll have to pay a third party to do it for you.

In the case, the Trump Organization agreed that if the NYAG finds that the company has not fully complied with its demands because prosecutors have long complained, the company will hire a company to review electronic files belonging to its. senior leaders, including former President Donald Trump and his family.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement Friday morning, noting that the deal crowns a long-standing effort to get the company to comply with his office’s requirements for key documents as part of its investigation in progress.

For over a year now, the Trump Organization has failed to respond adequately to our subpoenas, hiding behind procedural delays and apologies. Once again, the court has ordered the Trump Organization to turn over the information and documents we seek, or face an independent third party who will make sure that happens. Our work will continue unabashedly because no one is above the law, she said in the statement.

The order covers key documents from 25 people with ties to the company, including Trump himself, three of his children (Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka), his personal assistant Rhona Graff and senior officers who are already under the microscope in the DA and AG criminal investigation. Some of those names that might turn heads include chief operating officer Matthew Calamari, company comptroller Jeffrey S. McConney, and long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted in July by the U.S. prosecutor. Manhattan District, Cy Vance, for tax evasion.

The deal was originally filed on September 3, but was sealed 10 days later, a day before an attorney for Eric Trump withdrew from the case. The judge unsealed the deal on Friday following a request from legal media Law360.

In the record, the judge said that because disputes arose over the collection and production of documents by Trump Organizations in response to [NYAG] subpoenas, the company must file a report by Sept. 30 detailing the steps it has taken to preserve, collect and produce that evidence. If James still believes the company has not met his request, the Trump Organization will have two weeks to hire, out of its own pocket, a third-party company to oversee the discovery of its electronic records. The company can select the company, but James’ office must approve the choice.

The New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney are jointly pursuing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. But this case predates their joint efforts, dating back to when the bureau was pursuing its own investigation into suspicious property appraisals and allegations of potential bank fraud.

Former Justice Department lawyer Jill Wine-Banks, who sued Watergate, told the Daily Beast it was time for the Trump Organization to be held accountable.

Trump and the Trump Organization have been obfuscating and procrastinating for over a year. Summons must be obeyed and not seeking or finding what is requested is a non-compliance, Wine-Banks said. In addition, since this summons predates the joint investigation with the DA, it may be linked to real estate and bank fraud rather than tax fraud, but cannot guarantee it.

The NYAG has subpoenaed files relating to several Trump properties, including the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and two New York properties 40 Wall St. in Manhattan and Seven Springs Estate in the Westchester County, which was managed by Eric Trump. The NYAG alleges that the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the value of these properties in order to obtain tax breaks and favorable terms for bank loans and insurance.

According to court documents and two sources close to the investigation, previous iterations of this record fight avoided a high-profile battle, as defendants and witnesses ultimately relented and gave up on real estate and banking records.

The ongoing investigations of the New York AG and the Manhattan DA have been proceeding on parallel tracks for years.

DA Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office is believed to have started with a review of Trump’s “secret money” payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels, which led to several trips to the Supreme Court in a bitter battle to secure then President Trump’s tax. Return.

Meanwhile, the GA’s office had already completed a series of lawsuits against Trump and his companies. He played a key role in a nationwide class action lawsuit that exposed the false promises of his for-profit “education” scandal, Trump University.

Then the AG’s office targeted the Trump Foundation and asked a judge to dismantle the property mogul’s charity by proving it had made gross accounting errors and was misused to continue his political campaign for the presidency. In 2019, the New York State Attorney General’s office set its sights on the Trump Organization itself, exploring whether company executives lied about real estate securities in order to commit bank fraud.

Investigators were particularly interested in a Bruce Wayne-style mansion just north of New York City: Seven Springs. What caught their attention was how Trump had repeatedly failed to develop a luxury golf course on the 212-acre woodland estate, and yet he continued to rate the property as if it could be further developed as he had dreamed it.

The estate includes several mansions and spans three towns: Bedford, New Castle and North Castle. Therefore, investigators sought evidence from those cities that would show whether the project had a real chance of success or if it was doomed to failure, thereby proving that Trump’s assessments were unwarranted and possibly fraudulent.

The subpoenas demanded copies of the zoning, property planning or other building and construction permits that had been requested by the Trumps Company for the property, Seven Springs LLC.

