Jokowis UN show – Editorial





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta

Sat 25 September 2021





01:12

Editorial

In his pre-recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo unveiled his wishlist when Indonesia hosts the Group of 20 (G20) summit next year. Jokowi devoted three of his seven minutes to Indonesia’s plans after taking over from Italy as the rotating G20 presidency at the end of October this year. “Recover together, recover stronger” will be the slogan of Indonesia’s mandate. “Indonesia strives to ensure that the G20 works for the benefit of all, developed and developing, North and South, large and small, archipelagic countries and small Pacific island states, as well as vulnerable groups that must be given priority, ”he added. said the president. Jokowi also addressed the United Nations Assembly in a pre-recorded speech last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world hard. This year, the UN welcomes the resumption of face-to-face talks, but member states can only send a small delegation as strict health protocols remain in place. Even before the pandemic, President Jokowi had never attended UNGA in person, despite leading the world’s fourth most populous nation, the world’s largest predominantly Muslim country, and the world’s third largest democracy. world. With his 10-year presidency ending in October 2024, he still has three more opportunities to run for UNGA, but due to his appetite for pragmatism and economic diplomacy, he may miss the UNGA in the future. . Not only did President Jokowi miss another opportunity to speak from the podium of the United Nations Assembly, but he also downplayed the urgency of highlighting the protracted crisis in Myanmar, which is on the verge of a civil war and could turn into a new epicenter of security threat to the region. Jokowi highlighted the five-point consensus reached between ASEAN leaders and Myanmar’s coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, but it is clear that the latest developments in the area show that the powers that be in Myanmar are failing. don’t care about ASEAN at all. Mimicking the country’s former presidents, especially Sukarno and Soeharto, during his speech, Jokowi introduced himself as a supporter of the developing world and showed the progress Indonesia has made under his leadership. Jokowi also expressed his promise to bridge the gap between industrialized countries and rich countries and the global injustice suffered by agricultural and poor countries. While the fight against COVID-19 has yet to subside as threats from climate change loom, Jokowi called for a reorganization and reform of the global health and safety architecture that will ensure that no one will be left behind in the face of global challenges. In fact, the UNGA has become a forum for developing countries to lobby for an end to global injustice through the long-awaited reform of the UN Security Council, but to no avail as none of the big five ‘is ready to lose its power and privileges. . Failure to participate in the crucial annual UN agenda means that Jokowi has lost an opportunity to promote Indonesia’s much-needed presence in the world and, more importantly, to show the country’s place on the world stage and the responsibility that goes with it.

