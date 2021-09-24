Unlucky of the world to ignore India’s Kashmir war crimes on corporate interests: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 76th session of the UNGA

UNITED NATIONS, New York, September 24 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that India’s actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity and regretted the selective approach to the world because of its business interests.

It is regrettable, very regrettable, that the global approach to human rights violations lacks impartiality, and is even selective, said the Prime Minister in his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly .

Imran Khan said India was violating international human rights laws, including the 4th Geneva Convention, and stressed that geopolitical considerations and commercial interests had forced major powers to ignore transgressions by their countries. affiliated countries.

These double standards are most egregious in the case of India, where this RSS-BJP regime is allowed to get away with human rights violations with impunity, he said.

Imran Khan said India has taken a series of illegal and unilateral measures in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

He said India had unleashed a reign of terror by an occupation force of 900,000, imprisoned senior Kashmiri leaders and imposed a crackdown on the media and the Internet.

He said the kidnapping of 13,000 young Kashmiris, the extrajudicial murder of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in bogus encounters and collective punishment by destroying entire neighborhoods and villages was a norm.

The prime minister said Pakistan had unveiled a detailed dossier on the gross and systematic violations of human rights by Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This crackdown is accompanied by illegal efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and transform it from a Muslim majority into a Muslim minority, he said.

Indian actions violate UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said the resolutions clearly prescribed that the final disposition of the disputed territory should be decided by his people, through a free and impartial plebiscite held under the auspices of the UN.

The Prime Minister recalled that the most recent example of Indian barbarism was the forced uprooting of the mortal remains of the great Kashmiri chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani from his family, denying him a proper Islamic funeral and burial.

Devoid of any legal or moral sanction, this action was even contrary to basic standards of human decency, he said.

He called on this General Assembly to demand that the mortal remains of Syed Geelanis be allowed to be buried in the cemetery of the martyrs with the appropriate Islamic rites.

Imran Khan said it was India’s responsibility to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan.

For this, he said, India must reverse its unilateral and illegal measures instituted since August 5, 2019.

He called on India to end its oppression and human rights violations against the people of Kashmir and reverse the demographic changes in the occupied territory.

He drew the attention of the world community to India’s massive military build-up with nuclear weapons, saying the situation could erode mutual deterrence with Pakistan.

India’s military strengthening, the development of advanced nuclear weapons and the acquisition of destabilizing conventional capabilities can erode mutual deterrence between the two countries, he said.

The prime minister said it was essential to prevent another conflict between Pakistan and India.

He said Pakistan wanted peace with India as with all its neighbors, however stressed that a lasting peace in South Asia depended on the settlement of the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the relevant Council resolutions. security policy and the wishes of the Kashmiris. people.

He recalled that Pakistan had reaffirmed the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the line of control in the hope that it would lead to rethinking the strategy in New Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/top-news/unfortunate-of-the-world-to-ignore-indias-war-crimes-in-kashmir-over-corporate-interests-pm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos