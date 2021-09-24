“Krusty Boris Johnson dies on world stage as wheels fall from British clown car” – Brian Reade

Brian Reade says Boris Johnson’s recent visit to the United States shows how much we have fallen in the eyes of the world

AFTER Gillian Anderson won an Emmy for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, an American journalist asked a very revealing question.

Did you tell him about the role? she asked, although Thatcher hushed her up in 2013 and Anderson was offered the job about 10 minutes ago. This was revealing because it showed that your average American cares less about Britain than about gun deaths or portion sizes.

This includes our prime ministers, who are being forced to patronize their politicians on the head while frivolously talking about a special relationship. What we define as our leaders riding the world together, but America considers their president to be the policeman of the world while ours wears a special constable’s uniform and holds his bagel.

Until, that is, our last prime minister shows up in America looking like a failed children’s artist. Boris Johnson predicted that one day he would be the King of the World, but when he got the chance to show it off this week, he looked more like Krusty the Clown.

Let’s relive his best songs. He arrived with Liz Truss in tow to prove he was serious (I guess Stacey Solomon was otherwise engaged). He sucked off, maskless, Brazilian anti-vaccine madman Jair Bolsonaro, let Amazon tax evasion boss Jeff Bezos off the hook and did the same with Joe Biden over his disastrous withdrawal from ‘Afghanistan. Yet nothing in return. So he tried to look hard by kicking the French in the goolies.

He had his card marked beyond the Irish border and was told the British could visit Disneyland again, but not until November. What he hailed as a big diplomatic coup while still being allowed to whip Yankees lamb chops.

And instead of being handed the comprehensive trade deal with the United States, Johnson assured his country he would be on the front line, Biden told him he had other fish to whip up, which meant essentially that the UK was no longer a major player in Europe, it was just seen as a tiddler across the pond. But why would the United States prioritize a deal with a country it does 2.5% of its trade with, which is roughly the same as with Taiwan?

This disproportionate and exaggerated sense of importance, drawn by Johnson, has made Britain a global laughing stock.











The proof that he is a Trumpian clone came as he claimed his trip had exceeded all expectations when his only significant claims were that he definitely had at least six children and that Strictly Dancers should be stung.

In his keynote address to the UN on climate change, he told world leaders to grow up. Then quoted Kermit the frog as they looked back, stone faces.

It was a classic case of self-delusion on the part of someone used to watching gin-soaked hyenas get wet with every word they say during the Home Counties Tory fundraisers. But these are dark times and these are serious people who have seen through a superficial opportunist who lacks awareness or gravity.













So House Krusty flew to a country facing the darkest winters due to supply issues that are, in large part, due to him and the Conservative governments he served as a part of for the past decade. The latest being a lack of carbon dioxide.

If only we could find a way to siphon all the CO2 out of Johnson’s daily mountains of bull excrement.

be laughing.