It was easy to forget about Trump, but right-wing America has yet to shake him up | Emma Brockes





No one showed up, relatively speaking, at the Washington DC rally last weekend, an event held in support of the January 6 martyrs. Riot barriers have been erected; the national guard was on standby. The rally, titled Justice for J6 by organizers, was intended, they said, to draw attention to the plight of those who, after storming the Capitol building earlier this year, had been arrested but n had not been charged with violence, nor charged with assault. a police officer or destroying property. The idea of ​​peacefully pursuing a violent insurgency is a conceptual stretch, but in any case, only about 200 protesters showed up. They were easily outnumbered by journalists and the police.

Those numbers could have been more reassuring if they hadn’t been accompanied online by the support of the man widely accused of instigating them. In a statement posted on his website, Donald Trump, still banned from Twitter, called the January 6 rioters so unfairly persecuted for demonstrating against the rigged presidential election. (The page has since been deleted.) This was one of many statements made last week by the former president, now fully relaxed by the dignities of his office, and in outspoken support for those who have taken d assault the US Capitol. The big lie is the 2020 presidential election, he continued, before pivoting to accuse the fake media of having destroyed our country, both inside and out.

There was a time, millennia ago, in political years, when Trump’s wacky syntax and random capitalization might have been a cause, if not for fun, exactly, at least some degree of rejection. Since President Biden’s inauguration in January, it’s relatively easy to convince oneself that his predecessor is gone. Locked in Mar-a-Lago with various family members, Trump has remained largely absent from public life, surfacing on the 20th anniversary of September 11 this month to comment on a pay-per-view boxing match with Don Jr in Florida, but otherwise, for those who are not looking for him, gone.

The discovery that he is not in fact a party, but is still hiding on the internet spreading election conspiracy theories, makes you feel uncomfortable that you get two-thirds of the way in a movie. horror, when a feeling of calm is introduced forward to the greatest fear of jumping. Unlike the first time around, there’s no way to laugh at Trump or assume his nonsense won’t find a sympathetic audience. At last week’s rally, two Republican congressional candidates addressed the group. A recent CNN poll found that 78% of Republicans did not believe Biden had legitimately won the presidency. Right-wing America, and therefore America as a whole, has yet to shake up this guy.

And so a conversation begins to take shape, in which the possibility of strengthening daily towards the likelihood of Trump running in the 2024 presidential election is discussed with real concern. Again, with Trump, there is a sense of surprise about the man who has somehow persisted throughout his four years in office. Despite all the evidence to the contrary, I think I assumed, when Trump lost, that he could be largely relieved to find himself without a job he was not qualified for. But that presupposes the cogs of a more or less regular psychology, on the basis of which he would never have become president in the first place.

Instead, he returns to the spotlight without being chastised. On Tuesday, Trump filed a lawsuit against the New York Times and Mary Trump, his niece, for leaking details of his tax returns. (His niece, knowing better than anyone how to hurt him, perhaps, issued a statement in which she says that I think he’s a loser, and that he’s going to throw everything against the wall he can. . It’s desperation. As is always the case with Donald, try to change the subject.) Meanwhile, a court date has been set for late August or early September 2022 for a hearing in the fraud trial Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the family business Trumps.

These public stains and arguments would be enough to end any other politician, but they never were with Trump. I heard grim assessments this week from those on the left that the combination of Bidens’ handling of troop withdrawals in Afghanistan, the lingering disaster of the pandemic, and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing this dress in The liberal hypocrisy of the Met Ball will usher in a comeback of the man so many of us hoped to never hear again. It doesn’t matter how credible the accusation is or whether Trump caused the very problem he seeks to impose on his opponents. He has a successful playbook, and given, among other things, his extremely weak impulse control, it seems quite possible that hell is using him again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/24/donald-trump-rightwing-america-president-conspiracy-theories The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos