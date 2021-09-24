Imran for his collective efforts to tackle the emerging threat of terrorism





UNITED NATIONS New York, September 24: Prime Minister Imran on Friday called for collective efforts to tackle the emerging threat of terrorism in the form of Islamophobia and called for a global dialogue to counter its rise while simultaneously promoting l interfaith harmony.

“The United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy has recognized these emerging threats. We hope that the Secretary-General’s report will focus on these new threats of terrorism posed by Islamophobes and right-wing extremists, ”he said in a broad speech at the United Nations. 76th session of the General Assembly.

“The worst and most widespread form of Islamophobia now reigns over India,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He said the hate-filled Hindutva ideology propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime has sparked a reign of fear and violence against India’s Muslim community of 200 million people.

“Lynching of the crowd by cow vigilantes; frequent pogroms, such as the one in New Delhi last year; discriminatory citizenship laws to purge India of Muslims; and a campaign to destroy mosques across India and erase its Muslim heritage and history, are all part of this criminal enterprise.

The Prime Minister called on the Secretary General to convene a global dialogue on the fight against the rise of Islamophobia.

“Our parallel efforts, at the same time, should be to promote interfaith harmony, and they should continue.”

He described Islamophobia as another “pernicious phenomenon that we must all fight collectively” and said that in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks, terrorism has been associated with Islam in some quarters.

He said Islamophobia has increased the tendency of right-wing, xenophobic and violent nationalists, extremists and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had been very vocal on Islamophobia and earlier this year called on the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to vehemently fight against Islamophobia and falsely equate Islam with radicalism and to terrorism.

He categorically stated that the blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) hurt the feelings of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world and was not a free speech issue. He regretted that the defamation of Islamic precepts and religious figures was wrongly justified under the guise of the right to freedom of expression or opinion.

