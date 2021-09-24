President Joko Widodo urges national entrepreneurs to accelerate the nation’s progress

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, today congratulated the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) on its anniversary and said the government truly appreciates the great contribution of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for National Development and Management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The president called on businessmen under the banner of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to develop Indonesia.

“I invite the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to use this crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the leap of progress so that Indonesia becomes a highly competitive country, becomes a winner in global competition and promotes economic growth. inclusive and sustainable. 53rd Anniversary of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ”Indonesia’s seventh president said.

Also Read: Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Ready to Inaugurate Leadership

The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) celebrates its 53rd anniversary today, Friday (9/24/2021). Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Arsjad Rasjid said that at the organization’s age which has reached over half a century, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has succeeded to become an effective government partner.

“The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is gaining in maturity and has positioned itself as a reliable organization in the economic field, and has succeeded in proving that it is an effective equal partner of the government in building the regional economy. and the national economy, ”said Arsjad Rasjid in his address at KADIN’s anniversary event. Indonesia, at the KADIN tower, south of Jakarta.

The 53rd Anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry was themed “53 Years of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a collaborative and inclusive home, ready to restore health and revive the economy with all communities “. The theme was chosen as part of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s efforts to help the government tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) President Arsjad Rasjid (right) with U.S. Embassy Rosan Roeslani (left) as he attended Kadin’s 53rd birthday in Kadin Tower, Jakarta, Friday (9/24). (Photo Entre / Kadin)

“At present, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is not only playing a role in economic development, but should also participate with the government in addressing health issues to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. The challenge is clearly not an easy one. , because this health problem has an impact on the economy. Therefore, health becomes one of our concerns, to participate in the development of the economy in the future, ”said the president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

KADIN Indonesia has helped the government to achieve the national immunization goal, through the mutual cooperation immunization program. Arsjad Rasjid also said that KADIN Indonesia has also deployed mobile vaccination buses to reach people with difficulty in accessing health facilities, started construction of oxygen houses in various areas, distributed packages of bottles of medical oxygen in all provinces, as well as social assistance packages for people in need.

Arsjad Rasjid said that Indonesia is currently facing two wars caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the war in the health sector and the war in the economy. He said that if the problems in the health sector can be resolved immediately, Indonesia’s economic growth will recover faster.

“In this case, what the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to do is play a major role in helping the recovery of national health, so that the economy can revive. The main pillar of the programs of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the health of the nation, ”he said.

The president of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the period 2015 – 2020, Rosan Roeslani, at the same time recalled that the current pandemic is not over. The man, who was recently appointed Indonesian Ambassador to the United States, said that in the future Indonesia will still experience periods of uncertainty.

“We hope that with extraordinary efforts from the government, we will be able to suppress this Covid-19 pandemic. We hope that the COVID-19 graph will continue to tilt, so that the health sector can be managed properly. and can have a positive impact on the economic sector, ”he said.