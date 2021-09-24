If Trumps adult children helped him commit fraud, New York prosecutors are about to find out





It was about time American presidents stepped down and focused on their philanthropic foundations, became amateur painters and wrote very long books. Then there’s Donald Trump, who took a slightly different approach, in that he spends his day crushing marriages, trying to overturn the 2020 election results, and drowning himself in lawsuits, civil investigations and criminal investigations.

One of the most important lawsuits, of course, is the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Trump and his company’s financial transactions, which has so far resulted in 15 charges against the Trump Organization and his longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg. (Both sides have pleaded not guilty to all counts, including criminal tax evasion, robbery, falsification of business records, and intent to defraud the government.) But there are also at least three other investigations. criminal cases, numerous trials and an investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office, which is on the verge of obtaining a cornucopia of key documents, not thanks to the ex-president’s company.

In a Sept. 2 order unsealed Friday, a judge said the Trump Organization must comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia Jamess’s office or hire an outside firm to search its documents and find them. hand over to prosecutors. According to Bloomberg, the company has until September 30 to report on its efforts to preserve, collect and produce all documents in response to the subpoenas issued by James in connection with a civil investigation into whether the company has manipulated the value of its assets for loans and taxes. breaks, as ordered by State Court Judge Arthur Engoron. If James is not satisfied, the Trump Organization will have to hire a third party to oversee compliance, and while he is free to choose one, the attorney general will have to approve him, according to the Daily Beastin in case anyone. one was considering hiring Rudy Giuliani. & Sons at Your Service LLC. By Bloomberg:

James filed a lawsuit in August 2020 to execute around half a dozen subpoenas, including one issued to the company’s former tax attorney. The investigation is separate from recent criminal prosecutions by the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, which Jamess’s office is pursuing in cooperation with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. The Trump Organizations press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney general is focused on the appraisal of Seven Springs, a 212-acre property in Westchester County, outside of New York City. James examines whether the Trumps Company gave an accurate appraisal of the property when it served as the basis for approximately $ 21.1 million in tax deductions for the donation of a conservation easement for the 2015 tax year. The survey is [also] examining transactions involving a neo-Gothic Trump skyscraper in Manhattan called 40 Wall Street, as well as the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago and a Los Angeles golf club, according to court records.

