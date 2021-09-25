The proposed Sufi FM channel has not yet become reality in J&K





More than a year has passed since a letter was published by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to launch an FM channel to verify the radicalization of young Kashmiris and counter Pakistani propaganda following the repeal of the articles. 370 and 35-A, but no exercise was initiated by Prasar Bharati to set up the radio channel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proposal also aimed to promote Sufism in UT. On June 10 last year, the Minister of the Interior, in his letter to the secretary of the then Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, referred to a proposal to launch as soon as possible a new Sufi FM radio channel.

Bhalla had asked Khare to consider the matter as a matter of top priority and to give the necessary instructions as soon as possible under the advice of the Home Office.

On June 25 of last year, Khare, then secretary of I&B, in turn sent a written statement to the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, containing the letter from the interior minister.

Please give the matter the highest priority and take steps to start the radio station as soon as possible under the Ministry’s intimation, the letter from Khares to Vempati reads.

HT has access to both letters.

An I&B ministry official, who insisted on remaining anonymous, said: At a time when Pakistani media is waging smear campaigns against India and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Kashmir its jugular vein, the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A in addition to the capture of the Taliban. power in Afghanistan, Prasar Bharati chose to keep a stoic silence to counter enemy propaganda to such an extent that he did not follow the orders and even the contributions of the Minister of the Interior to control the growing radicalization in the border region.

J & K’s separate and exclusive Sufi FM radio channel has been mentioned to counter growing radicalization and promote Indian ethics, he added.

Prasar Bharati CEO Vempati said that Prasar Bharati produces a variety of programs of national interest through Doordarshan channels and All India radio stations across India, including J&K. Efforts are also being made to include Sufi programs in services of strategic or national interest and programs will be broadcast shortly on the same.

However, he did not specifically respond to the Sufi FM radio station.

