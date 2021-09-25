Quad will work as a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says at first in-person summit





Quad: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Scott Morrison and Joe Biden New Delhi: Quad group leaders from four countries met in person for the first time in Washington DC today, where they discussed the main challenges facing the world, from COVID-19 to climate change. Opening the speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting the Quad meeting, which was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “Our four nations first met after the 2004 tsunami to help the Indo-Pacific region. Today, as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we have come here again as that Quad for the well-being of mankind, “said the Prime Minister. Modi said. “Our Quad vaccine initiative will greatly help the Indo-Pacific countries,” he said. The Prime Minister added that he was “confident that our participation in Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world”. The Quad also stressed that supporting a “free and open” Asia is an important goal. In his opening remarks, President Biden said the four democracies – the United States, India, Australia and Japan – have come together to address the common challenges of Covid to climate. “We know how to get things done and we are up to the challenge,” he said. The Australian Prime Minister said the Indo-Pacific region should be free from coercion and disputes should be resolved in accordance with international law. “The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges must be overcome. In the six months since the last meeting, so much has been accomplished. We are here together in the Info Pacific region,” he said. declared. For the United States, the Quad meeting marks another step in rekindling the United States’ attention to diplomatic efforts, following its spectacular exit from the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Of the three regional groupings that Washington leads in its strategic chess game to manage the rise of China, the Quad is voluntarily the most open. The other two are the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, and the latest to arrive on the block – AUKUS. The Quad nations have maintained that they are not meant to compete with or undermine the preeminent regional group of ASEAN, which includes China, and that it is not a military alliance. However, competition with China is at least as strong outside the military realm, including in the effort to deliver vaccines to the poorest countries – where the United States is by far the world’s largest donor – and to boost economies affected by the pandemic. With contributions from AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-says-at-quad-summit-our-vaccine-initiative-will-help-the-indo-pacific-nations-a-lot-2552844 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos