President Jokowi reveals key to tough nation





For almost two years, the government has been working to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed that helping each other regardless of differences is key for the Indonesian nation to remain resilient in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was conveyed by the president in a virtual speech at the inauguration of the National Governing Council of the Justice and Unity Party (DPN PKP) in Jakarta on Friday. “Helping each other regardless of differences is the key to keeping our nation strong,” the president said as evidenced by a broadcast on the DPN PKP Youtube channel in Jakarta on Friday. The president said that for the past two years, the government has been working to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, with extraordinary measures, namely attacking the health sector, providing social protection to groups vulnerable and poor communities, as well as supporting MSMEs and businesses to survive and roll back. The head of state indicated that the government is also engaged in obtaining vaccines disputed by countries of the world and has succeeded in securing the supply of Covid-19 vaccines which are disputed by nearly 220 countries. “Even now, we are ranked sixth in the world, as the country with the most people vaccinated and based on the total number of injections,” the president said. The president stressed that the government cannot face the crisis alone. The president said that the participation of all elements of society is very necessary, coming together, working together to deal with the pandemic and showing mutual care to alleviate the burden and hardship of others. . source: Between

