“Huge defeat for Donald Trump”: review of the elections in Arizona …





(Adds reaction from Trump, Democratic lawmaker, background on law changes)

By David Schwartz and Nathan Layne

PHOENIX, Sept. 24 (Reuters) – Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in Arizona’s most populous county, a review of the results of his Republican Party allies has reaffirmed, ending an effort widely exhausted spurred by Trump’s false claims about voter fraud.

Arizona Senate Speaker Karen Fann, the Republican who paved the way for the so-called “full forensic audit” of Maricopa County ballots, said the overall vote tally for the review matched the original November results.

Fann said in a statement that the corresponding tally was the “most important and encouraging finding” of the review and should allay voters’ concerns. The latest recount resulted in 99 more votes for Biden and 261 fewer votes for Trump.

The conclusion will disappoint Trump supporters who pushed for the review, many hoping it would prove his baseless claims that he was stripped of his reelection due to orchestrated fraud. So far, no such evidence has been produced by either Trump or his supporters.

Outside groups linked to Trump’s efforts to undermine the 2020 election results raised almost all of the $ 6 million to fund the investigation, seeing the recount of 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa as a catalyst for similar investigations in Pennsylvania, Michigan and other battlefield states that Trump has lost.

In Texas on Thursday, the secretary of state’s office said the state had started an audit of the presidential election in its four largest counties – Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin. Although Trump carried the state, Biden won three of those counties under review.

“It was the best chance for Donald Trump to prove that his cases of rigged and fraudulent elections and they failed,” Ben Ginsberg, a veteran Republican electoral lawyer, said during a media call organized by the States United Democracy Center, a non-partisan political group. “It’s a huge defeat for Donald Trump.”

Hours before the announcement from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Trump publicly called on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to launch an audit.

Harris County Election Officer Isabel Longoria said the audit was an attempt “to delegitimize the 2020 election.”

In a statement, Trump described the Maricopa magazine as “a great victory for democracy and a great victory for us.”

BIDEN’S VICTORY REAFFIRMED

In Arizona, Biden won just over 10,000 votes, a narrow victory confirmed by a manual recount and several post-election accuracy tests. Biden won Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, by around 45,000 votes, making her critical to his loss to Trump.

The Arizona review is part of a larger Republicans’ effort to raise doubts about the 2020 election and gain more control over the voting process. So far this year, at least 18 Republican-led states have passed legislation restricting access to ballots, measures they say are necessary to ensure the integrity of elections. Democrats say these laws are meant to play with the system, as Republicans tend to do better in low turnout elections.

Fann said the state Senate was working on legislation to achieve a “flawless electoral process,” based on various alleged problems uncovered during their review.

Arizona Senate Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios said Republican lawmakers would pursue laws to suppress votes.

“This bogus audit, which has cost Arizona taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, was never intended to increase voter confidence,” she said in an emailed statement. .

A wide range of election experts, Democrats and some Republican officials have long dismissed the Arizona review as a highly partisan mess run by entrepreneurs without relevant expertise. The prime contractor is an obscure company, Cyber ​​Ninjas, whose CEO has promoted conspiracy theories about orchestrated election fraud.

The audit was marked by practices that critics described as ranging from inappropriate to bizarre, including counters marking ballots with blue ink, which can alter the way they are read by voters. machines, and workers searching for traces of bamboo fibers based on a conspiracy theory that forged the ballots may have been shipped from Asia.

While finding that the overall vote tally broadly matched, the report highlighted a series of alleged problems, including 10,342 potential voters who voted in different counties, which Cyber ​​Ninjas called “critical observation.”

In a point-to-point rebuttal on Twitter, Maricopa County called the claim “laughable,” suggesting those conducting the review may have ignored people with names and corresponding birth years in different counties, a not uncommon occurrence in a state of over 7 million people.

Trey Grayson, Republican and former senior Kentucky election official, said Arizona’s review was marked by “bias and incompetence” and hoped that would prompt Republicans elsewhere to end elections. similar initiatives.

“Hopefully people in other states will take a look at this and say it’s not worth our time and effort,” said Grayson, criticizing Texas’ decision to “pick” mostly Democratic-leaning counties to review. “It’s a saying.”

(Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Soyoung Kim, Howard Goller and Daniel Wallis)

