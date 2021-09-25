Lights extinguished in Balochistan under the administration of Imran Khan; No electricity in 64% of the region





Despite several assurances from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, only 36% of Balochistan is electrified while the remaining 64% of the region, which suffers from permanent darkness, is still waiting for electricity. According to a document presented to the National Assembly of Pakistan, more villages were electrified by previous governments than Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The administration headed by Imran Khan only electrified 1,064 villages in 2018-19, 819 in 2019-2020 and 1,023 villages in 2020-2021. In 2017-18, before the PTI government, 2,459 villages were electrified. The Pakistani Ministry of Electricity Division also admitted that most of Balochistan does not have an electrical installation.

“There are many factors that play a vital role in providing electricity to the people of Balochistan, including the population scattered over 53% of the area,” the ministry said.

“How can we imagine that Balochistan has only 36% of electrical installations in 2021 while the rest of the 64% is in the dark,” the deputy from Balochistan told Pakistani media.

Not only electricity, but the availability of water has also become a problem for the people of Balochistan. Farmers in Balochistan and Sindh have started blocking highways to demand the release of their share of the Indus water.

Anti-Pakistan demonstration organized in the United States during the visit of Prime Minister Modi

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States to attend the Quad Summit, human rights activists have stepped forward to highlight the suffering of the people of Balochistan under Imran Khan’s administration. They organized an anti-Pakistani demonstration and demanded the intervention of India. Protesters called on Prime Minister Modi to impose sanctions on Pakistan.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, an anti-Pak protester said: We call on the Indian government to sanction Pakistan, try a war criminal and declare Pak a genocidal nation.

