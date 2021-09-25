Britain considers temporary measures to ease truck driver shortage





FILE PHOTO: Trucks are seen in a truck parking lot, at Cobham Services on the M25 motorway, Cobham, Great Britain August 31, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is considering temporary measures to ease a severe shortage of truckers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Friday to smooth disruptions in food and gasoline supplies which retailers say could have an impact on Christmas. The UK retail sector has warned the government that unless it acts to address the shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers over the next 10 days, significant disruption is inevitable in the Christmas is approaching. We are considering temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly limited in time, a spokeswoman for the Johnsons Downing Street office said in a statement. Downing Street gave no details on what to do next. The trucking industry has called on the government to allow short-term visas for international drivers to enter Britain and fill the void. As the world’s fifth-largest economy emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns, soaring natural gas prices in Europe and a shortage of truck drivers after Brexit have left Britain grappling with soaring energy prices and a possible tightening of the food supply. BP had to close some of its gas stations due to driver shortages as queues formed at some Shell stations as pumps ran dry in some places. ExxonMobils Esso said a small number of its 200 Tesco Alliance retail locations have also been affected in one way or another. The government has sought to reassure the country about the fuel supply and downplayed the impact of Brexit on the driver shortage, instead saying the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the ability to train and test new drivers. We have large stocks of fuel in this country and the public should be reassured that there is no shortage, the spokeswoman said. But like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary shortage of COVID-related drivers needed to get supplies across the country. Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Raïssa Kasolowsky

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/ousivMolt/idUSKBN2GK21C The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos