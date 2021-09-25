China lists 100 cases of US interference, naming Donald Trump and Joe Biden





More than 100 cases of alleged US interference in Hong Kong’s affairs, including President Joe Bidens’ criticism of the country’s media freedom, were listed by China on Friday.

The United States must not tolerate any anti-China and unrest-sowing force in Hong Kong, otherwise it will only lift a stone to stamp its foot, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the meeting. ‘a press briefing.

In the list published on its website, the ministry accused former US President Donald Trump of interference in Beijing’s internal affairs, including the signing of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in 2020.

Through this act, Mr. Trump sought to end Hong Kong’s special status and economic treatment under US law to sanction China for its oppressive actions against the city.

Under the Trump administration, the US State Department announced sanctions against four Chinese central government and Hong Kong government officials for threatening the peace, security and autonomy of Hong Kong, the Chinese government said. .

Beijing also criticized Biden for using media freedom as a pretext and called the shutdown of the Apple Daily newspaper in June a sad day for media freedom and a signal for an escalating crackdown by Beijing.

The Chinese government interference list mentioned an incident in July, when the US State Department’s website released a joint statement from 21 countries expressing serious concerns over the shutdown of Apple Daily and the arrest of those in the process. ‘oppose China and try to destabilize Hong. Kong.

The statement also made baseless accusations against the law enforcement efforts of the Hong Kong SAR government. [Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region], Hong Kong National Security Law and central government policy on Hong Kong, according to the list.

Pro-democracy Apple Daily was forced to shut down after 500 police officers raided its headquarters and the government froze key assets and bank accounts. Founder Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in an anti-government protest in October 2019.

China had stepped up its crackdown on independent media after pro-democracy protests broke out in Hong Kong in 2019.

Beijing has passed a national security law for Hong Kong that many critics say restricts free speech and makes it easy to prosecute journalists and activists. In the past two years, China has expelled several foreign journalists by refusing to renew visas.

The list also mentioned White House President Nancy Pelosi and a breakfast she had with The Christian Science Monitor, where she claimed the protests in Hong Kong were a magnificent sight to see.

She thus openly urged rioters to take illegal and violent action against the central government and the Hong Kong SAR government, according to the list.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s anti-China speech and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeos’ statements on Hong Kong also found their way to the list.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden has provided refuge for Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing thousands of people to extend their stay in the country.

