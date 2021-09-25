Construction of airport in Papua, West Papua progresses: Minister





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Construction of several airports in the provinces of Papua and West Papua continued to progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. Previously, Minister Sumadi, Minister of Investment and Head of the Indonesian Investment Coordination Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of West Papua Dominggus Mandacan and other regional officials visited two airport construction sites in Siboru, in Fak-Fak district, and in Rendani, Manokwari district, West Papua. Friday. “President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered us to speed up airport development projects in the provinces of Papua and West Papua, and to speed up regional development; we decided to build an airport in the Siboru region. extort more effort due to the difficult terrain at the construction site, ”Sumadi said Friday in Jakarta. Sumadi explained that the construction of Siboru Airport was 30% complete. Construction of the airport began in 2020, he noted. Once completed, the airport is expected to accelerate regional development and improve connectivity in the West Papua region, he added. Related news: Expansion of three W Papua airports from 2020 Siboru Airport is being developed to complement the existing Torea Airport, also at Fak-Fak, which cannot accommodate larger planes as the airport’s only runway spans only 1,400 m long, he said. “We hope that the new Siboru Airport will improve connectivity and economic and tourism activities to and from the Fak-Fak region,” Sumadi said. Besides Siboru Airport, ministers and government officials also visited the construction site of Rendani Airport in Manokwari, West Papua. At present, a box culvert is being constructed at the airport, and road and bridge access to the airport is under development, Sumadi informed. The airport runway will be extended to 2,300 m from the current length of 2,000 m to allow larger planes to land at Rendani, he added. “We hope that the new airport will accelerate the regional economy and tourism, as well as improve air connectivity between the regions,” Sumadi said. He confirmed that the ministry is also developing new airports for the provinces of Papua and West Papua in the regions of Nabire, Anggi, Illaga and Ewer. ( Related News: New Airport to be Built in Tambrauw, West Papua

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/190933/airport-construction-in-papua-west-papua-moving-forward-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos