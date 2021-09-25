Imran Khan urges the world to strengthen and stabilize the Afghan government





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly at the 76th session on Friday evening, stressing the need for the international community to recognize that the “only way” in Afghanistan is to “strengthen and stabilize current administration “.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday evening. UNGA Web is where this image came from.

There should be a global discussion right now on the way forward. We have the choice between two routes. If we do nothing for Afghanistan right now, the UN estimates that half of its population is already at risk, and that number will rise to over 90 percent by the end of the year.

“Humanitarian aid is in grave danger. The consequences of this will be serious not only for Afghanistan’s neighbors, but also for everyone else, ”he said.

It is for this reason, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan, that the United States entered Afghanistan in the first place: to provide a “safe haven” for foreign terrorists.

For this reason, there is only one path to take. For the sake of the Afghan people, the current government must be strengthened and stabilized.

The Prime Minister recapitulated the promises of the Taliban during the press conference.

It was promised that human rights will be respected; an inclusive government will not allow terrorists to use their country, and amnesty has been offered.

“If the international community motivates them and pushes them to preach, everyone will benefit. Because the US-Taliban talks in Doha were based on these four demands, “Imran Khan, Pakistani Prime Minister, made this statement.

Coalition forces have spent 20 years in Afghanistan for nothing, he said.

“You can’t waste time. Help is needed there. Humanitarian aid must be brought there immediately. The Secretary-General of the United Nations has taken bold steps. I urge you to mobilize the international community and move forward in this direction, ”he said.

islamophobia

The prime minister also addressed Islamophobia, which he described as a growing problem as it encourages right-wing, xenophobic and violent nationalists, extremists and terrorist groups to target Muslims.

“We hope that the Secretary-General’s report will focus on these new threats of terrorism posed by Islamophobes and right-wing extremists,” the prime minister said.

“I call on the Secretary-General to convene a global dialogue on the fight against the rise of Islamophobia. Our parallel efforts, at the same time, should be to promote interfaith harmony, and they should continue, ”he added.

The Prime Minister also touched on Islamophobia, which he said “now rules” India.

The fear and violence against India’s 200 million Muslim inhabitants was sparked by the Hindutva ideology of the fascist RSS-BJP regime, he claimed.

In addition to lynchings by vigilant cows, the prime minister blamed “discriminatory citizenship legislation to cleanse India of Muslims” and a campaign to destroy mosques across India and erase its heritage and culture Muslims.

Pakistan wants peace with India and its neighbors

Pakistan, like all of its neighbors, wants peace with India. “But lasting peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the demands of the Kashmiris,” he said.

Last February, the two countries confirmed the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We hoped it would force a reassessment in New Delhi. Unfortunately, the BJP-led government in Kashmir has stepped up the crackdown and continues to pollute the environment, ”he noted.

He said it was up to India to foster genuine and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan.

He urged India to:

Stop oppressing and violating the human rights of the Kashmiri people. Halt and reverse demographic changes in the occupied region.

The Prime Minister also warned of another Pakistan-India conflict, which must be avoided. The destabilization of conventional capabilities and a military build-up in India could undermine the mutual deterrence of the two countries, he added.

Terror in India

On the “ultimate settlement” of the Jammu and Kashmir problem, New Delhi is also committed, the prime minister said.

India, he said, since August 5, 2019; unleashed a reign of terror by an occupying force of 900,000 men; senior Kashmiri leaders imprisoned; media and Internet suffocated; violently repressed peaceful demonstrations; kidnapped 13,000 young Kashmiris and tortured hundreds of them; extrajudicially killed hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in bogus encounters and imposed collective punishments by breaking up schools.

Irregular money flow

The Prime Minister also touched on the “scourge of illicit cash flows”, a topic he has raised on several occasions at the United Nations, according to the official transcript.

According to the Secretary-General’s High Level Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI), “$ 7 trillion in stolen assets is parked in heavenly financial destinations.”

This “depletes their already scarce resources,” he added, adding that “poverty increases when laundered money puts pressure on the currency and causes it to depreciate.”

A massive economic exodus to the richest countries will occur if things continue as they are, according to the FACTI panel prediction of an annual drain of $ 1,000 billion from emerging markets.

Recovering the assets of rich countries is “difficult for underdeveloped states”, he said.

Following this “deeply troubling and morally reprehensible situation”, the Prime Minister urged the General Assembly to take action.

“The most crucial efforts to end this grave economic injustice are naming and humiliating ‘heavenly’ destinations and implementing a comprehensive legal framework to stop and reverse illicit financial flows,” he said. .

The recommendations of the Secretary General’s FACTI panel, he continued, “should at least be fully implemented”.

