Mary Trump details what she thinks will prompt Donald Trump to run in 2024





Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump considers 2022 midterm elections “the most important” in American lives, as they could be the deciding factor for her uncle to run in 2024 .

Donald teased a return to the election campaign after stepping down in January, promising his supporters would be “happy” with his decision. The leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, he did not pledge to mount a bid for the White House, instead focusing his attention on helping Republicans regain control of Congress.

Mary told Newsweek editor-in-chief Naveed Jamali on her podcast, The Daily Break, that Trump’s decision to run will depend on his opinion of “not being able to lose.” If Democrats lose the House or Senate in 2022, she believes it could give her uncle the confidence to try to overthrow President Joe Biden.

“If Donald thinks he can run and not lose because the system is even more rigged in his favor, then he will,” said Mary. “And if he wins, a lot of it depends on how Republicans fare in 2022, which is why Democrats need to be energized and vote in such numbers that they can’t be overcome.”

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, believes he will run for president in 2024 if Republicans win in 2022. Above, Trump appears at a rally in Sarasota, Fla. On the 3rd July 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui / Getty Images

Trump is backing several candidates looking to win or defend their seats in 2022 and backing several people looking to oust Republicans who voted to impeach him. The former president has a proven track record of backing winning candidates and, since stepping down, has supported winning candidates in a Congressional special election and primary election.

History is playing well in the Republicans’ advantage to win in 2022, as it is common for a presidential party to lose seats in the midterm elections. Since 1946, the president’s party has lost an average of 25 seats in the midterm elections, according to Forbes, and Republicans only need one in the Senate and six in the House to regain control.

If Republicans take control of the House, Mary told Jamali she believes all investigations will stop. The Democratic-led House is investigating Trump on several fronts, including his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill and the Justice Department’s seizure of data from devices that belonged to members of Congress, journalists and others. She added that the Senate would be “worse in some ways” if the Republicans were at the helm, but did not provide details.

“Right now, 2022 is the most important election of our lives,” said Mary. “If Democrats hang in there in 2022, then 2024 will be the most important election of our lives.”

Trump maintains GOP leadership and a strong audience, so it’s likely he would be able to pose a serious challenge to Biden if he ran in 2024. After blasting some of his critics in the months that have Following his departure, Mary was convinced her uncle would “shoot” those who opposed him, joking that she would be sent to Guantanamo Bay.

If Trump won in 2024, he would also regain the immunity from prosecution he had while in office the first time. Mary suspected that these privileges were more attractive to Trump than the actual job of being president.

Newsweek has contacted former President Donald Trump for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

