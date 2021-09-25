Biden vows to move from war to relentless diplomacy

United States: In his first address as President of the United States to the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden said this week that he was not looking for a cold war after a series of recent measures to counter the rise of China.

Trying to address international concerns about American credibility following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden said the United States was moving from an era of war to relentless diplomacy.

For the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war, he said. We have turned the page.

The White House has ended its engagements in the Middle East and Afghanistan, but has indicated it will focus instead on tackling China’s growing reach and aggression. Last week, Biden joined with Australian and British leaders to form a three-way security pact, AUKUS, and this week was due to hold the first in-person meeting of leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, which includes the United States. , Australia, India and Japan.

Biden did not mention China in his speech at the UN, but pledged to defend his partners against authoritarianism and economic coercion. We are not looking for a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs, he said.

In response, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against armed intervention and urged countries not to use their armed forces to promote democracy.

The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another, he said in a recorded speech.

The Quad meeting, scheduled to be held on September 24 in Washington, was to consider new initiatives on vaccines and climate change. The group’s status increased as its members became more concerned about China. India has traditionally embarked on a policy of non-alignment, but has been more supportive of a larger role for the Quad following clashes with China along the two countries’ Himalayan border. Ahead of the Quad meeting, Harsh Shringla, Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his support for the group but stressed that unlike AUKUS, it is not a security alliance.

Indonesia: in Jakarta, which is usually under a thick layer of smog caused mainly by car exhaust and coal-fired power plants,

air pollution kills around 7,000 people a year and reduces average life expectancy by 5.5 years.

In 2019, during heavy pollution, a group of activists and affected residents, such as motorcycle taxi drivers, took legal action against the government for lack of clean air.

On Thursday, the Jakartas Central District Court issued a landmark ruling, ruling that President Joko Widodo, three governors and three ministers were guilty of neglecting the city’s air quality.

Presiding Judge Saifuddin Zuhri said: Respondent 1 [Jokowi] is ordered to improve national ambient air quality standards sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems.

The governor of Jakartas has been ordered to crack down on polluters and carry out emissions tests on older cars. Ministers have been ordered to oversee the measures.

According to IQAir, which monitors the world’s air quality, the most polluted city in the world last year was Hotan in China, followed by Ghaziabad in India. Jakarta, which has a population of around 10 million, has been ranked 202nd most polluted city in the world.

Rwanda: Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroism during the Rwandan genocide was portrayed in the film Rwanda Hotel, was jailed Monday for 25 years for terrorism-related offenses after a widely criticized trial.

The 67-year-old, a prominent critic of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame, was convicted of forming and supporting the National Liberation Front, which was accused of deadly attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019.

In court, he admitted to supporting the group but claimed he did not support its terrorist attacks. My role was diplomacy, he says.

The former hotel manager, who fled Rwanda after the 1994 genocide, lived in Texas until last year, when he was lured on a chartered plane to Dubai and sent to Rwanda. He believed he was flying to Burundi to deliver speeches in an operation that Kagame described as flawless.

Earlier this year, Rusesabagina withdrew from the trial, saying he had not received a fair hearing.

After sentencing this week, Geoffrey Robertson, QC, who oversaw the trial for the Clooney Justice Foundation, said: This was a show trial, rather than a fair judicial inquiry.

The lawsuit was also criticized by the United States and Belgium, where Rusesabagina had worked as a taxi driver until the Oscar-nominated film brought him worldwide fame. The film depicts his efforts to protect 1,268 people in a Kigali hotel during the genocide that killed up to a million people. But Rusesabaginas openly criticizes the state’s human rights violations and his calls for regime change infuriated Kagame.

The Rwandan court this week convicted 20 co-defendants of terrorism and other offenses. Rusesabagina received the longest sentence.

In 1996, Hui Ka-yan, a former metallurgist from rural China, started a real estate development company, Evergrande. It grew rapidly as Hui borrowed heavily to finance the construction and sale of low cost houses. Today, the company has at least 120,000 employees and has built properties owned by 12 million people in more than 280 cities, and has ventured into electric cars, football teams and theme parks. But he also has over $ 300 billion in debt, which he may not be able to repay.

The collapse of Evergrande would cause heavy losses to thousands of employees, investors, suppliers and buyers of approximately 1.4 million off-plan homes that may never be completed. This would trigger a shock in the Chinese economy and could slow down the country’s massive construction sector, reducing demand for foreign resources, including Australian iron ore. Analysts believe China is not facing a Lehman Brothers-style collapse that could trigger a serious financial crisis, mainly because Evergrande is not a financial institution, and the government is reportedly stepping in to help banks threatened by the business failures.

China’s booming real estate market accounts for around 28% of its gross domestic product, but is slowing, in part due to government measures to curb speculation. Limits on mortgages and investor loans have resulted in significant declines in new home and land sales.

Evergrande and other developers have sold properties at discount prices to stay afloat, resulting in further losses and lower prices.

Beijing might still find a way to save Evergrande and ensure its creditors are largely repaid, without committing to a full bailout. But the government has indicated that it does not want the sector to be used to support the economy. Hui, who was China’s richest person in 2017, was invited by the Communist Party’s ruling elite to its 100th anniversary celebrations in July. A consultancy firm, Cercius Group, which monitors the politics of China’s elites, noted: He’s on Xi Jinping’s radar, which isn’t usually a good thing.