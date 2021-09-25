Huawei executive set to resolve criminal charges

NEW YORK (AP) A senior executive at Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies on Friday resolved criminal charges against her in a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice that clears the way for her return to China and concludes a case that disrupted relations between Washington and Beijing.

The deal with Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, calls on the Justice Ministry to dismiss fraud charges at the end of next year in exchange for acceptance by Meng of the responsibility of having distorted the commercial relations of his company in Iran.

The deal, known as the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, resolves a multi-year legal and geopolitical battle involving not only the United States and China, but also Canada, where Meng has remained since his arrest at the Vancouver Airport in December 2018.

The deal came as President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping sought to ease signs of public tension even as the world’s two dominant economies disagree on issues as diverse as cybersecurity, change climate, human rights and trade and tariffs. Biden said in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week that he had no plans to start a new Cold War, while Xi told world leaders that disputes between countries must be treated through dialogue and cooperation.

As part of the deal, disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn, the Justice Department agreed to dismiss fraud charges against Meng in December 2022 exactly four years after her arrest provided she meets certain conditions, including do not dispute any of the government’s factual allegations. . The Justice Department also agreed to drop her request for Meng’s extradition to the United States, which she had vigorously contested, ending a process that prosecutors say could have persisted for months. .

Meng’s attorneys said they expected the charges to be dropped in 14 months. We were very happy that in the meantime she was able to return home with her family, said defense lawyer Michelle Levin.

After appearing by video conference for her hearing in New York, Meng made a brief appearance in court in Vancouver, where she is on bail and has lived in her mansion since her arrest. The court released her from all of her bail conditions and she is now free to leave the country.

Outside the courtroom, Meng thanked the Canadian government for upholding the rule of law, expressed his gratitude to the Canadian people and apologized “for the inconvenience caused.”

Over the past three years my life has been turned upside down, she said. It was a disruptive time for me as a mother, wife and business owner. But I believe every cloud has a silver lining. It was truly an invaluable experience in my life. I will never forget all the good wishes I received.

Soon after, Meng left on an Air China flight to Shenzhen, China, where Huawei’s headquarters are located.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of network equipment for telephone and Internet companies. It has been a symbol of China’s progress to become a global technological powerhouse and a concern for security and law enforcement in the United States. Some analysts claim that Chinese companies have flouted international rules and standards and stolen the technology.

The case against Meng stems from a January 2019 indictment by the Trump administration’s Justice Department that accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. The indictment also accused Meng herself of committing fraud by misleading HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

The indictment came amid a broader Trump administration crackdown on Huawei over concerns from the US government that the company’s products could facilitate Chinese espionage. The administration cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google Music and other smartphone services, and subsequently banned vendors around the world from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.

The Biden White House, meanwhile, has maintained a hard line on Huawei and other Chinese companies whose technology is considered to pose national security risks.

Huawei has repeatedly denied claims by the US government and safety concerns with its products.

Meng had long opposed the Justice Department’s extradition request, with her lawyers calling the lawsuits against her flawed and alleging that she was being used as bargaining chips in a political game. They cited a 2018 interview in which then-President Donald Trump said he would be prepared to intervene in the case if it helps secure a trade deal with China or helps security interests. the United States.

Last month, a Canadian judge did not decide whether Meng should be extradited to the United States after a lawyer for the Canadian Department of Justice concluded his case by saying there was enough evidence to show that he ‘she was dishonest and deserved to be tried in the United States.

It is not known what the agreement with Meng means for two Canadians detained in China. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested after Canada arrested Meng on the US extradition request, a move that many countries have called a hostage policy.

Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave to work with an international organization, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, have both since been convicted of espionage.

In 2019, two Canadians convicted in separate drug cases in China were sentenced to death. A third, Robert Schellenberg, received a 15-year sentence which was sharply increased to the death penalty after Mengs’ arrest.

Tucker reported from Washington and Gillies from Toronto. Associated Press writer Jim Morris in Vancouver, Canada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.